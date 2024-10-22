Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / IMF retains India's GDP growth forecast at 7% for FY25, 6.5% for FY26

IMF retains India's GDP growth forecast at 7% for FY25, 6.5% for FY26

For India, the October outlook projects a headline inflation figure of 4.4 per cent for FY25 and 4.1 per cent for FY26

GDP

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday kept its growth forecasts for India unchanged at 7 per cent for FY25 and 6.5 per cent for FY26, holding that pent-up demand accumulated during the pandemic has been exhausted as the economy “reconnects” with its potential growth.

“In India, the outlook is for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to moderate from 8.2 per cent in 2023 to 7 per cent in 2024 and 6.5 per cent in 2025, because pent-up demand accumulated during the pandemic has been exhausted as the economy reconnects with its potential,” it said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy committee (MPC) review, also kept its growth projection for the current financial year unchanged at 7.2 per cent, citing robust consumption and investment momentum.

On the global growth front, the latest outlook notes that the growth projection is virtually unchanged from those made earlier in July and is expected to remain stable yet underwhelming at 3.2 per cent in 2024 and 2025. However, the growth forecast for 2025 has been marginally revised downward by 10 basis points from 3.3 per cent projected in July.

The IMF notes that important sectoral and regional shifts underpin the stable global outlook, with goods prices remaining elevated compared with those for services—a lingering effect of the pandemic and its aftermath. Also, a global shift from goods to services consumption is underway, with emerging markets like India and China gaining in manufacturing production.

“This rebalancing is tending to boost activity in the services sector in advanced and emerging markets but is dampening manufacturing. Manufacturing production is also increasingly shifting toward emerging market economies—in particular, China and India—as advanced economies lose competitiveness,” it notes.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India poised to rebound to 8% growth trend: RBI Deputy Governor Patra

PremiumAgriculture, Monsoon, Farmers

Good monsoon raises hopes, but crop prices key to rural India turnaround

PremiumSatellite spectrum

Satellite spectrum wars: No auction, foreign companies likely to benefit

vegetable, Vegetable vendors, vegetable

Panic buying sends vegetable prices soaring in Odisha as Cyclone Dana nears

manufacturing, shipping, containers, ships, ports, port

India's attempts fail against rivals as US diverts trade from China: Study


For China, the IMF revised downwards its 2024 growth projection by 20 basis points to 4.8 per cent, while for the United States, it revised upwards by 20 basis points to 2.8 per cent.

“Deeper- or longer-than-expected contraction in China’s property sector, especially if it leads to financial instability, could weaken consumer sentiment and generate negative global spillovers given China’s large footprint in global trade,” it noted.

On the inflation front, the outlook noted that global headline inflation is expected to fall from an annual average of 6.7 per cent in 2023 to 5.8 per cent in 2024 and 4.3 per cent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies. However, the outlook notes that although goods prices have stabilised, services price inflation remains elevated in many regions, pointing to the calibration of monetary policy accordingly.

“Further disruptions to the disinflation process, potentially triggered by new spikes in commodity prices amid persistent geopolitical tensions, could prevent central banks from easing monetary policy, which would pose significant challenges to fiscal policy and financial stability,” it notes.

For India, the October outlook projects a headline inflation figure of 4.4 per cent for FY25 and 4.1 per cent for FY26.

Highlighting that structural reforms are necessary to lift medium-term growth prospects, the outlook also discusses strategies to enhance the social acceptability of these reforms—a crucial prerequisite for successful implementation.

“Engaging early with key stakeholders, such as trade unions and business associations, has also been an effective approach toward communicating the need for reforms. [Like] in India, key principles deployed in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, which pioneered more flexible labour laws, skill development initiatives, and job creation strategies, were later adopted for national labour law reforms,” it noted.

Also Read

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

IMF urges Pakistan to invest Rs 1.2 trillion a year for climate resilience

IMF reports on Pakistan

Pakistan central bank announces $30 billion foreign debt repayments in FY25

US Treasury, treasury

US Treasury calls for new IMF, World Bank steps on liquidity pressures

United Nations

India urges action to reform financial systems for debt-free Global South

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Protests in Pakistan after govt raises taxes by 40% under IMF bailout

Topics : IMF Indian Economy Economy growth forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon