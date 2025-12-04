Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee slide may prompt Indians to shorten trips, cut spends abroad

Rupee slide may prompt Indians to shorten trips, cut spends abroad

As the rupee weakens past 90/$, outbound travellers may adjust itineraries or reduce spends, while inbound and domestic tourism gain as India becomes more cost-competitive.

Trump tariffs, Rupee, United States, Dollar, Donald Trump, FPI

Existing international tourists visiting India may stay longer, she noted, adding that domestic tourism could see a four to five per cent uplift.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s outbound traveller is likely to adjust her international trips for shorter durations or spend less as the US dollar breached the Rs 90 mark on Thursday while closing just under the level.
 
On the flip side, the rupee’s depreciation makes India a comparatively cheaper destination for foreign tourists. Industry-wide adjustments to travel package costs will include five to ten per cent increases, depending on the destination.
 
What shifts are travel platforms observing? 
Abhishek Daga, co-founder, Thrillophilia, said there may be a slight moderation in long-haul travel demand towards the US, Canada and Europe due to higher trip costs in the short term. He noted that historically, currency dips do not materially reduce India’s outbound appetite. Travellers who have already booked may shift budgets by reducing shopping, upgrading less or shortening stays.
 
 
Corroborating this, Karan Agarwal, director, Cox & Kings, said the company hasn’t seen a meaningful shift away from international travel yet. Travellers are largely going ahead with planned holidays, though some are fine-tuning itineraries or adjusting hotel categories.

Also Read

Rupee

Rupee fall lifts hedging; exporters hold off amid negative MTM positions

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

Consumer durable makers plan up to 10% price hikes as rupee slides

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits intraday low, recovers to 89.98 as foreign banks sell dollars

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI to tolerate weaker rupee amid trade gap, dollar inflow pressures

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Nifty IT index hits over 4-month high; rallies 9% in one month

 
How much are travel costs rising? 
“We believe an increase of at least about five to ten per cent in airline cost and another 12 to 15 per cent in stay cost for travellers going abroad,” said Vivette D’Cruz, partner at Deloitte India. 
 
Existing international tourists visiting India may stay longer, she noted, adding that domestic tourism could see a four to five per cent uplift.
 
Thrillophilia estimates travel packages have risen by eight to 12 per cent for the US, Canada and Europe, six to nine per cent for Australia and New Zealand, and five to eight per cent for the Maldives and Mauritius due to dollar-pegged resort pricing. Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian destinations will see smaller increases of two to five per cent.
 
How will cost-sensitive travellers respond? 
“There is a large segment of outbound travellers who are cost sensitive, and this upward movement of the dollar would impact them,” said Anil Kalsi, board member, FAITH. “Cost increase indeed is a dampener and will affect outbound numbers to a small extent in the short term.” While high-spending travellers may absorb small increases, persistent appreciation of the dollar could push many to reconsider foreign tours.
 
Which destinations remain relatively unaffected? 
Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Oman, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Malaysia will see minimal uptick in travel prices due to lower USD influence. These offer strong value, short-to-mid-haul trips and competitive pricing.
 
Meanwhile, domestic destinations — including Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Kashmir and Ladakh — become more attractive when dollar-linked costs rise, according to Thrillophilia.

More From This Section

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Revenue from new cess to be shared with states: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

retail sector, FMCG sector

Retail sector pushes for 'one nation, one retail' policy, simpler norms

Piyush Goyal

Need to diversify India-Russia trade and make it more balanced: Goyal

coal mines

Centre to review West Bengal's coal demand for 1,600 MW power project

Shipping containers, export

Russia plans shipbuilding foray in India: First Deputy PM Manturov

Topics : Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee rupee bond

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon