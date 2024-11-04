Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Rupee's stability provides resilience amid uncertainty of US elections

Rupee's stability provides resilience amid uncertainty of US elections

"The RBI remains strongly in the market to cap FX volatility and FX reserves are more than adequate," said Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank. Also, India's "macro stability remains

Rupee, Indian rupee

The central bank likely sold $10.8 billion in the three weeks to Oct. 25 to defend the rupee, as per Bloomberg Economics calculations. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Subhadip Sircar 
The Indian rupee remains among the best emerging market bets to ride out volatility from the closely contested US presidential election, supported by a central bank prepared to defend the currency with the world’s fourth-largest reserve pile. 
Traders have ramped up their search for havens, analyzing latest polling data that shows no clear leader in the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump before Tuesday’s vote. The uncertainty has pushed up the cost of hedging dollar movements over the next week to its highest levels since early 2020. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India’s near-record foreign exchange reserves have helped it maintain control over the rupee, making it less vulnerable to US election-related swings. Unlike many of its peers, the rupee is less susceptible to shifts in US tariff policies, given India’s domestic-oriented economy, according to MUFG Bank. 
 
“The RBI remains strongly in the market to cap FX volatility and FX reserves are more than adequate,” said Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank. Also, India’s “macro stability remains quite strong, with a manageable current account deficit of slightly more than 1 per cent of GDP and gradually moderating inflation pressures,” he said.  
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has stressed the importance of building foreign exchange reserves to shield the economy from volatility. He hasn’t hesitated from using the pile to prevent a sharp fall in the currency, especially around the 84 to a dollar mark. 

More From This Section

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

Strong demand revives manufacturing PMI to 57.5 in October after 8-mth low

Power grid

India to enhance power demand forecasting for improved grid stability

India's economy, trade, trade policy

New trade strategy could help India shift from 'no' to 'yes' in deals

electric vehicle

India's EV market sees festive season boost, reversing recent slump

manufacturing

41% workers on contract in formal manufacturing sector in FY23: ASI data

 
The central bank likely sold $10.8 billion in the three weeks to Oct. 25 to defend the rupee, as per Bloomberg Economics calculations. The rupee hit a record low of 84.1087 on Monday amid continued outflows from the nation’s equities.
 
The dollar-rupee’s 1-week implied volatility stood at 3.5250 per cent, versus 20.3 per cent for the dollar-Korean won, and 12.8 per cent for dollar/rupiah, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Mexican peso, often considered an emerging market bellwether to US polls, has seen volatility surge to a four-year high.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's routine interventions to halt major movements in Rupee: Poll

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls to new intra-day low of Rs 84.11 as FPIs sell equities

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee opens on flat note, rises 1 paisa to 84.07 against US dollar in trade

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee depreciates 2 paise to 84.07 against US dollar in early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee opens on flat note at 84.08 against US dollar during early trade

Topics : Indian rupee US Dollar Rupee-dollar swap US Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon