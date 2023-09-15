Rupee settles near an all-time closing low as trade deficit widens

The Indian rupee settled near an all-time closing low against the greenback despite dollar sales by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as investors sold the local currency following the release of trade deficit data, which was higher than market expectations, dealers said.

The Indian unit settled at Rs 83.18 a dollar, against Rs 83.04 per US dollar on Thursday. It depreciated significantly by the end of the trade after moving in a narrow range for a large part of the trading session.

"The momentum in USDINR (US Dollar Indian Rupee) from Rs 83.05 a dollar to Rs 83.18 a dollar came as a result of a knee-jerk reaction post-India's trade deficit. As there was a huge USD short position in the NDF (Non-deliverable forwards) around Rs 83.10 a dollar, the stop loss got triggered, leading to a sharp rise in the USDINR pair. The key resistance zone to watch would be around 83.25-30," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Meanwhile, the surplus liquidity in the banking system fell to Rs 2,696 crore on Thursday ahead of the second tranche of Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) disbursement on September 23.

Market participants believe that the liquidity might fall into deficit mode once again if the central bank does not conduct a Variable Repo Rate (VRR) auction. "We might see liquidity falling into deficit mode once again if the RBI does not come up with VRR. The second tranche is scheduled, but Rs 25,000 crore would not be enough," a dealer at a primary dealership said.

The trade deficit stood at $24.16 billion in August, against the market expectation of $21 billion.

"FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) and oil companies did not allow any gains to the rupee despite constant selling by the RBI at 83.07. The rupee was in a range of 82.99 to 83.20 since morning, and with oil ruling higher, FPIs have been constant sellers of equities and buyers of dollars," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.