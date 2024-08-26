Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / Rural job market improving in FY25 but lags behind pre-pandemic levels

Rural job market improving in FY25 but lags behind pre-pandemic levels

The work completed by July in the 2024-25 fiscal year is 230 million person-days fewer than in the same period last year under MGNREGS, signalling some improvement in traditional centres of employment

MGNREGA workers, labourers

Representational Image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the first four months of the current fiscal year, the employment generated under the flagship rural job scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), remains 130 million person-days higher than during the same period in 2019-20, the year prior to the pandemic, signalling a rural distress, The Times of India reported. 

This indicated that the employment situation has yet to return to pre-pandemic norms. However, work completed by July in the 2024-25 fiscal year is 230 million person-days fewer than in the same period last year, signalling some improvement, the report said citing data from the Union Rural Development Ministry.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fiscal 2019-20 is regarded as a standard year for MGNREGS as employment patterns followed predictable trends prior to the pandemic, which disrupted the economy and led to a national lockdown. The pandemic triggered an unprecedented surge in job demand under the program.

Peak and subsequent decline in person-days post-pandemic
 

The work generated under MGNREGS skyrocketed to over 3.89 billion person-days in 2020-21, a record high. The following years saw a gradual decline, with 3.63 billion person-days in 2021-22 and around 2.94 billion in 2022-23. This decline was anticipated as the economy reopened and workers returned to traditional employment sectors.

Between April and July 2024-25, 1.28 billion person-days were generated under the scheme, compared to 150.2 crore during the same period in 2023-24. In contrast, 1.15 billion person-days were recorded during the same months in 2019-20, TOI said.

Notably, the 1.5 billion person-days generated from April to July last year were unexpectedly high, despite the lockdown being lifted over two years earlier. The total person-days for 2023-24 saw an upward trend, reaching 3.08 billion, the report noted.

More From This Section

army, naxal, Chhattisgarh, bastar, security forces

Chhattigarsh gets Rs 30 cr firepower to combat left-wing extremism

Gig workers

Festive season to boost gig rider demand by 40% on quick commerce platforms

Indian economy, Economy

India's growth likely slowed to 6.9% last qtr as govt spending lagged: Poll

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

India ramped up Russia crude oil imports in June quarter: Govt data

T V Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary-designate

UPS no burden on future govts: Cabinet Secretary-designate Somanathan


Budget cuts and potential impact on work demand


The budget for 2024-25 is over Rs 19,000 crore less than the expenditure incurred in 2023-24. While this reduction may be sufficient to meet the current demand if trends persist, civil society experts caution that the introduction of national mobile monitoring software for attendance and the Aadhaar-based payment system have negatively impacted workers, potentially reducing demand for work under the scheme.

Also Read

Pakistan Army

Balochistan: Pakistan forces hit by multiple attacks; 23 travellers killed

Akasa Air

Akasa Air plans to go public, aims to be profitable by 2028: CEO Vinay Dube

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus' govt suspends 2 diplomats serving in India

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Debt exposure of domestic banks and NBFCs in Adani Group increase to 36%

BJP

BJP announces revised list of 15 candidates for J&K Assembly elections

Topics : BS Web Reports MGNREGA funds MGNREGA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon