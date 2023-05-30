close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Share of salaried women workers declines to 2-year low in March quarter

Though the share of women in primary sector employment which includes agriculture and allied activities declined in the March quarter, it still remained elevated at 9.3 per cent

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of salaried women among all employed women in urban areas declined for the fourth consecutive quarter in Q4FY23 to 54.2 per cent, as firms began emphasising the need to return to office after the pandemic relented.
According to the latest quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data for the March quarter of FY23, released on Monday, the share of self-employed women increased to 38.5 per cent from 37.9 per cent in the December quarter of FY23, while that of casual labour decreased marginally to 7.3 per cent from 7.6 per cent during the same time period.

In contrast, the share of salaried men in cities increased for the fourth consecutive quarter to 47.3 per cent in Q4FY23 from 46.9 per cent in the previous quarter. In the December quarter of FY23, the share of salaried women workers stood at 54.5 per cent.
The fall in the share of salaried women comes at a time when women have showed greater enthusiasm for work in the March quarter, which is evident from an increase in their labour force participation rate (LFPR) to 22.7 per cent in the March quarter of FY23 compared to 20.4 per cent in March quarter of FY22.

Suchita Dutta, executive director, Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), said the retreat of women from salaried jobs in the post-pandemic period was due to lack of flexible work arrangements, which led to a disproportionate burden of family responsibilities falling on them.
“As firms began emphasising the need to return to work, the entrenched gender biases came back and women chose self-employment. Hence, it’s crucial for organisations and policymakers alike to recognise these challenges and take proactive steps to support women’s retention in the formal workforce,” she added. 

Also Read

Pay gaps, uneven representation: Tech sector far from gender parity

Karnataka employees withdraw strike as govt announces 17% basic salary hike

Budget 2023: Here's all you need to know about gender budgeting in India

Digi gender divide worsened in India in recent years, says report

Salaries in India to rise 10% in 2023, highest in Asia-Pacific: WTW report

Crude imports from Russia jumped 14x in FY23, says RBI annual report

Hardening interest rates, geo-political risks impacting FDI inflows: DPIIT

Asian Development Bank to focus on urban schemes in new India strategy

Govt to brief industry on US-led initiative IPEF's supply chain pillar

FM Sitharaman seeks states' support to sort issues in industrial corridors


Echoing a similar view, Rituparna Chakraborty, vice-president, TeamLease Services, said though joblessness had come down among women in the post-pandemic period, their quality of work had deteriorated and it would take some time for women in employment at large to show a visible positive impact. 
Though the employment share of women in the primary sector, which includes agriculture and allied activities, declined in the March quarter, it remained elevated at 9.3 per cent.


Chart
Topics : salary jobs Employment economy India economy gender gap

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mango exporters from Uttar Pradesh tap markets in Gulf and Europe

Kesar mango, Mango
2 min read

Share of salaried women workers declines to 2-year low in March quarter

Photo: Freepik
2 min read

Crude imports from Russia jumped 14x in FY23, says RBI annual report

oil, export, trade, crude oil,
2 min read

Hardening interest rates, geo-political risks impacting FDI inflows: DPIIT

fdi
4 min read

Asian Development Bank to focus on urban schemes in new India strategy

ADB, GoI sign $300-mn loan to improve primary healthcare in urban areas
2 min read

Most Popular

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Sensex
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, ONGC, IRCTC, IPCA Labs, Torrent Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Force Motors freezes at 20% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on robust Q4

Force Motors zooms 20%, hits 52-week high on robust Q4 results
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon