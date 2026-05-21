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Several measures under consideration to contain widening CAD: Goyal

India's CAD rose to $13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the December quarter from $11.3 billion in the year-ago period, mainly due to a wider trade gap

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal was replying to a question that with the rupee sliding, what more measures the government can take to contain the CAD widening | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government is monitoring the present situation and several steps are under consideration to contain the widening of current account deficit (CAD).

India's CAD rose to $13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the December quarter from $11.3 billion in the year-ago period, mainly due to a wider trade gap caused by a decline in exports to the US, according to RBI data released on March 2.

However, the CAD moderated to $30.1 billion (1 per cent of GDP) in April-December 2025 from $36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the same period a year ago.

 

A CAD occurs when the value of goods and services imported and other payments exceeds the value of export of goods and services and other receipts by a country in a particular period.

"We are monitoring the situation. All the various arms of the government are working as a team. Several steps are under consideration. The situation globally is quite challenging but we have the confidence and courage of conviction that we will come out winners even in this challenging time," Goyal told reporters here.

He was replying to a question that with the rupee sliding, what more measures the government can take to contain the CAD widening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal Icra on Current account deficit india's current account deficit

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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