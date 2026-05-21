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Manufacturing drags down India's private sector activity in May: Flash PMI

India's pvt sector activity remained firmly in expansion territory in May, though growth in new orders, exports, employment and business activity softened marginally, HSBC's flash PMI survey showed

PMI, PMI INDIA

Flash PMI is an early indication of the final Manufacturing, Services, and Composite PMI data for the month, usually released a week before the final PMI indices (Photo: Shutterstock)

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

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India’s private sector activity is expected to have slowed marginally in May as growth in new orders, international sales, employment and business activity dipped and input price inflation ticked higher, a private survey said on Thursday.
 
HSBC’s flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Output Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 58.1, down from a final reading of 58.2 in April. The index has remained above 50 — the mark that separates growth from contraction — for 57 straight months.
 
Flash PMI is an early indication of the final Manufacturing, Services, and Composite PMI data for the month, usually released a week before the final PMI indices. Flash PMI is typically based on around 90 per cent of total PMI survey responses received each month, and all responses are used in the final release.
 
 
“Manufacturing activity eased marginally as the rates of expansion in output and new orders moderated, while growth of new export orders softened markedly,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

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Topics : Manufacturing PMI PMI PMI Manufacturing PMI services India Services PMI Indian Economy

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

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