Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trade differences remain between India and EU after 14th round of talks

Trade differences remain between India and EU after 14th round of talks

Disagreements relate to market access for goods and also investment, trade, and sustainable development

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

The report did not mention any specifics. A government official said that both sides were yet to resolve matters related to agriculture, automobiles, and the CBAM. | File Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Differences persisted between India and the European Union (EU) in their discussion earlier this month on the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA), leaving no scope for a substantial breakthrough.
 
In the 14th round of negotiations, which took place in Brussels, the disagreements related to market access for goods, and also investment, trade, and sustainable development.
 
However, progress was made in consolidating the text of the negotiations, according to the report.
 
While both sides had “constructive discussions”, resulting in progress on a number of provisions related to trade and sustainable development, “substantial differences” remained, including those on the binding and enforceable nature of such commitments.
 
 
“On market access, both sides made their expectations known for tariff liberalisation, red lines and flexibilities, both on the levels of liberalisation and on the staging of tariff dismantling. Discussions will continue intersessionally,” the report said.

Also Read

Jeronim Zettlemeyer, director of Brussels based think tank Bruegel

Yr-end deadline for India-EU deal a 'little unwise': Bruegel's Zettlemeyer

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer

Trade to climate: Modi, Starmer set to discuss 'Vision 2035' this week

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India pleased with UK FTA; keen to have trade pact with US: Jaishankar

india eu trade negotiations

EU eyes bigger role in 'Make in India' as FTA talks set to begin on Oct 6

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

Greek PM dials Modi, extends support for early conclusion of India-EU FTA

 
While the 14th round took place from October 6 to 10, some officials stayed back to continue discussion on the “Rules of Origin” chapter.
 
The EU’s key pitch was in areas including cars, wines and spirits, and agriculture -- the segments India considers sensitive -- and they are still under negotiation.
 
Similarly, for India, sorting out non-tariff measures related to safety, packaging, and environmental norms, such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), is among the priorities.
 
The report did not mention any specifics. A government official said that both sides were yet to resolve matters related to agriculture, automobiles, and the CBAM.
 
“Some progress was made in outstanding areas, in particular on the SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) chapter, which was closed...At this stage, discussions at technical level will now take the form of a continuous intensive engagement at chief negotiators’ level, with the participation of relevant experts, both in virtual and in person format, rather than fully fledged rounds. Intensive engagement at political level will also continue,” the report said.
 
The two sides are working to conclude the deal by the end of the year. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit Brussels to give a push to the negotiations.
 
Last week Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had said the proposed deal was in the final stages, in which the toughest issues would be taken up. “We are in the last leg of negotiations. The last leg is the most arduous leg,” he had said.
 
During 2024-25, India exported goods worth $75.85 billion to the bloc, down 0.09 per cent year-on-year.
 
Imports also witnessed a 1.3 per cent contraction and stood at $60.68 billion, the commerce department data showed.
 
During  2024-25  , the EU was India’s largest export destination after the US.

More From This Section

Indian Railways

Railways mulling annuity model to boost investment and infra developmentpremium

tea

West Asia raises toast to Indian teas, offsets export losses to Russia, US

rbi rate cut, repo rate

WACR better aligned with repo rate amid improved liquidity: RBI report

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's gold reserves crossed 880 metric tonnes by end of September 2025

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Global South should speak in one voice against trade challenges: Goyal

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-EU FTA free trade agreement trade agreements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon