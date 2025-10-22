West Asia raises toast to Indian teas, offsets export losses to Russia, US

Iran and Iraq have emerged as the key drivers of India’s tea exports between January and August 2025, offsetting a decline in shipments to major destinations such as Russia.
Data from the Tea Board of India show that Iraq was the top buyer of Indian tea, importing 35.94 million kg (mkg) during the period, up from 30.99 mkg a year ago.
Iran imported 6.39 mkg, marginally higher than 6.30 mkg last year, though exporters said a large portion of these consignments were routed through Dubai, the region’s largest trading hub.
Exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose to 31.23 mkg between January and August 2025, compared with 28.22 mkg in the same period last year.
“Iran and Iraq are single-handedly driving overall exports. Whatever we are losing in other markets is being offset by these markets – the demand is huge,” said Anshuman Kanoria, chairman, Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA).
Russia demand declines as CTC exports slump
Russia, traditionally one of India’s largest tea markets, saw shipments decline to 20.84 mkg during January–August 2025, from 26.92 mkg a year earlier.
Anish Bhansali, director, Bhansali & Company, attributed the fall to the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict and competition from Kenyan CTC teas.
“Demand for orthodox varieties remains strong in West Asian markets such as Iran and Iraq. Volumes to Iraq are rising, and while there are some payment registration issues in Iran, overall demand remains on a good wicket,” he said.
Mohit Agarwal, director, Asian Tea Company, said exports to the EU and US had dropped, though strong orders from Iraq and Iran helped offset losses.
“A peace deal in the Israel–Gaza conflict would also indirectly boost Indian tea exports, as it would lift overall sentiment in West Asia,” Agarwal added.
Meanwhile, the 50 per cent tariff in the US continues to weigh on shipments.
“With such a duty structure, it’s difficult for anyone to sustain exports. Once buyers shift away, it takes a long time to regain their business,” said Dipak Shah, chairman, South India Tea Exporters Association.
Orthodox tea leads export growth
Tea exports to the US stood at 10.57 mkg during January–August 2025, compared to 11.37 mkg a year ago.
Orthodox tea has been the main growth driver this year.
“From January to June, India exported about 125 mkg, similar to last year. But the mix has shifted — CTC fell from 56 mkg to 53 mkg, while orthodox rose from 50 mkg to 57 mkg. This change is reflected in pricing across segments,” said Sumit Jhunjhunwala, vice-president, ICRA.
According to data from the Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA), the average price of orthodox leaf at Kolkata auctions was Rs 299.49 per kg this season, compared with Rs 312.49 per kg last year.
J Kalyana Sundaram, secretary, CTTA, said the quantity of orthodox teas sold this year was about 10 mkg higher than last year.
“There is more demand for orthodox, so the sales are higher,” he added.
Himanshu Shah, chairman, M K Shah Exporters, one of India’s largest producers of orthodox tea, said demand was “likely to remain steady” in the coming weeks.
However, Dipak Shah cautioned that Iraq’s surge in demand was driven mainly by government contracts for medium-grade teas, which can fluctuate sharply.
“Losing a single contract can mean a significant drop in volumes,” he said.
Overall exports rise marginally
India’s total tea exports between January and August 2025 stood at 174.42 mkg, up from 170.63 mkg a year earlier.
Exports to China also rose sharply, reaching 9.64 mkg compared to 3.31 mkg in the same period last year.
Kanoria said China offered the greatest long-term potential for Indian teas, both in volumes and value.
“China is opening up to quality Indian orthodox and speciality teas, and that could transform the export mix in the coming years,” he said.
KEY TEA EXPORT DESTINATIONS
|January-August 2025 (mkg)*
|
January-August 2024 (mkg)
|Russia
|20.84
|26.92
|UAE
|31.23
|28.22
|Iraq
|35.94
|30.99
Total tea exports
January-August 2025*:174.42 mkg
January-August 2024:170.63 mkg
Source: Tea Board
*provisional