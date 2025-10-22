Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI's gold reserves crossed 880 metric tonnes by end of September 2025

RBI's gold reserves crossed 880 metric tonnes by end of September 2025

The total value of the gold was $95 billion as of September 26, 2025, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The demand for gold, considered a safe haven, has been on the rise in recent months amid escalating global uncertainties.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank's gold reserves crossed 880 metric tonnes in the first half of 2025-26 with the central bank adding 0.2 metric tonnes in the last week of September.

The total value of the gold was $ 95 billion as of September 26, 2025, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The demand for gold, considered a safe haven, has been on the rise in recent months amid escalating global uncertainties.

In the six months ended September, the RBI bought 0.6 metric tonnes (600 kilograms) of gold. A total of 0.2 metric tonnes (200 kg) and 0.4 metric tonnes (400 kg) of the yellow metal were bought in September and June, respectively, as per the latest RBI Bulletin.

 

The total gold reserve with the RBI increased to 880.18 metric tonnes at September-end from 879.58 metric tonnes at the end of 2024-25.

Also Read

steel, steel industry

RBI warns cheap steel imports, dumping threaten India's domestic producers

Real estate

RBI's proposal on ECB likely to give realty sector a funding boostpremium

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Travel, education drag outward remittances under RBI's LRS in August

bank loan, banks

Commercial banks may not need RBI approval for floating subsidiariespremium

Economy, banking

India resilient but not immune to global headwinds, says RBI report

During 2024-25, the RBI had added 54.13 metric tonnes of gold.

Rise in international gold prices, driven by heightened global economic and geopolitical uncertainty that encouraged safe haven buying and sustained demand for gold as a financial asset by central banks and investors, drove domestic price increases, the bulletin said.

Globally, the bulletin also said central banks added 166 tonnes of gold to official reserves, further boosting its demand.

Gold prices remained elevated in the third quarter, surging to all-time high in September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Global South should speak in one voice against trade challenges: Goyal

Shadow over SunEdison India's solar projects

India-led solar project powers 12 public buildings in 10 Pacific nations

Indian tea, tea, tea exports

West Asia raises toast to Indian teas, offsets export losses to Russia, US

Modi Trump

Trump claims PM Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil

Diwali sales

Made-in-India boost: Diwali sales skyrocket to record ₹5.4 trillion

Topics : RBI Gold economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon