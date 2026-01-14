Smartphone exports may have topped $30 billion in 2025 on PLI push

Between 2021 and 2025, India’s smartphone exports reached nearly $80 billion ($79.03 billion), with the latest year delivering the highest exports recorded in any 12-month period.

Apple’s iPhone shipments, valued at more than $22 billion during this period, made up roughly 75 per cent of total smartphone exports. The $30 billion figure for 2025 marks a 47 per cent rise over the $20.45 billion logged in the corresponding 12 months of 2024. This outcome largely stems from a focused policy intervention through the smartphone PLI scheme announced in 2020, shortly before the pandemic lockdown.

Of the 14 PLI schemes introduced in 2020, the smartphone PLI is widely seen as the most effective in export terms. It also underscored the role global value chains, led by Apple Inc, can play in reshaping an industry by bringing India into their supply networks.

Mobile phones, ranked 167th on India’s export list in 2015, have since climbed to become the country’s largest exported product.

Following the PLI rollout in 2021, India exported smartphones worth $4.85 billion, mainly from Samsung and domestic manufacturers. In 2022, as the economy moved past pandemic disruptions and two of Apple’s three factories began operations, exports nearly doubled — up 94 per cent from 2021 to $9.43 billion. Growth carried into 2023, with exports rising more than 51 per cent year-on-year to $14.3 billion as all three Apple facilities came on stream. In 2024, smartphone exports crossed $20 billion for the first time, reaching $20.45 billion.