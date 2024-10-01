Business Standard
Soft increase in new business, output slows mfg PMI to 8 month low in Sep

Soft increase in new business, output slows mfg PMI to 8 month low in Sep

The September manufacturing PMI coincided with the flash estimate of 56.5 for the month, though it marks the 39th consecutive month of rising manufacturing output since July 2021

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

The September manufacturing PMI coincided with the flash estimate of 56.5 for the month, though it marks the 39th consecutive month of rising manufacturing output since July 2021 | Photo: Shutterstock

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Growth in the Indian manufacturing sector slowed to an eight-month low in September, as the headline Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figure released by HSBC on Tuesday stood at 56.5, down from 57.5 in August. The slowdown in the sector was attributed to softer expansion in factory production and sales, which were at their weakest since the beginning of the year.

However, net employment and purchase quantities rose during the month, and business confidence was broadly aligned with its long-run average. On the price front, there were moderate increases in input costs and selling charges.

"September data revealed a mild setback in manufacturing growth across India. For the third straight month, rates of expansion in factory production and sales receded, both of which were at their weakest since the turn of the year. Notably, international orders rose at the slowest pace in a year and a half," the survey by the private agency noted.

A figure above 50 in the index denotes expansion in activity, while a figure below it signifies contraction.

The survey highlighted positive demand trends, successful advertising, and favourable client interest as the main drivers of sales growth in the qualitative part of the survey. A factor constraining total sales growth was a softer increase in new export orders, with the rate of expansion being moderate and the least pronounced in a year and a half.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC, said that the momentum in India’s manufacturing sector softened in September after the strong growth seen during the summer months, as output and new orders grew at a slower pace. The deceleration in export demand growth was particularly noticeable.

The survey noted that growth slowed in the consumer and capital goods segments, while it steadied among intermediate goods makers. Cost pressures increased in September, with panellists citing higher chemical, packaging, plastic, and metal prices.

"As a result of rising purchasing prices, as well as greater labour costs and favourable demand conditions, Indian manufacturers raised their charges in September," the survey noted.

On the job creation front, hiring growth also slowed in September, reflecting a reduction in part-time and temporary workers at some firms. Those that recruited additional staff cited projects in the pipeline. The combination of job creation and slower increases in new business allowed companies to keep pace with their workloads.

"Weaker profit growth might affect companies’ hiring demand, as the pace of employment growth slowed for the third month," added Bhandari.

The September manufacturing PMI coincided with the flash estimate of 56.5 for the month, though it marks the 39th consecutive month of rising manufacturing output since July 2021.



Topics : Manufacturing sector India's manufacturing sector Indian Economy

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

