Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Fiscal deficit for Apr-Aug at Rs 4.35 trn, narrows to 27% of full-yr target

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Aug at Rs 4.35 trn, narrows to 27% of full-yr target

The fiscal deficit-the gap between expenditure and revenue-was 36 per cent of the budget estimates for the corresponding period last year

Fiscal deficit

Image: Shutterstock

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre’s fiscal deficit at the end of the first five months—April-August—of the current financial year touched 27 per cent of the budget estimates at Rs 4.35 trillion, according to the latest data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The fiscal deficit—the gap between expenditure and revenue—was 36 per cent of the budget estimates for the corresponding period last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the current financial year.

Net tax receipts for the period stood at Rs 8,73,845 crore, which was 33.8 per cent of the annual budget estimates, according to the data. Total expenditure at Rs 16,52,354 crore was lower at 34.3 per cent of the budget estimates compared to 37.1 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
 

Capital expenditure—spending on building physical infrastructure—for the first five months of the current financial year stood at Rs 3,00,987 crore or 27.1 per cent of the budget estimates. It was higher at 37.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

In the first five months of this financial year, the government's capital expenditure was Rs 3.01 trillion, or 27 per cent of the annual target, compared to Rs 3.74 trillion for the same period a year earlier.

More From This Section

manufacturing

Key infra sectors' growth contracts 1.8% in August, shows govt data

Trade, container

India's current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in April-June 2024

Fiscal deficit

India's fiscal deficit for Apr-Aug at Rs 4.35 trn, 27% of full-year target

PremiumFPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Statsguru: FPI investments rise on India's strong growth outlook, IPO boom

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog to overhaul schemes for SC/STs, minorities & vulnerable groups


In its latest biannual Asian Development Outlook (ADO) released on Wednesday, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) flagged the “failure” of the government to meet its capital expenditure target in FY25 as a downside risk. “To achieve the planned capital expenditure target, central government capital spending needs to grow by 39 per cent year-on-year in the remaining nine months, which may be difficult,” the report said.

Of the total expenditure, Rs 13,51,367 crore was in the revenue account, and Rs 3,00,987 crore was in the capital account during the April-August FY25 period. Of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 4,00,160 crore was towards interest payments.

Also Read

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

Centre's H2 borrowing likely to stay in line with budgeted amount

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to infuse Rs 25K cr via VRR as liquidity turns deficit after two months

The first Budget of the third Narendra Modi government is expected to present the medium-term roadmap for the Indian economy. While the message from the top is that of continuity, structural shifts will be required in some areas. One such key area is

Fiscal deficit to jobs: Economic issues new J&K govt has to tackle

A new and significant disclosure made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2024-25, presented on July 23 and approved by Parliament on August 8, has largely gone unnoticed. This disclosure is contained in Statement No 27-A in the

Best of BS Opinion: Effects of overcapacity, Crucial choices and more

PremiumAnnual government spending has shot up. Fiscal deficit concerns remain. Between the Centre and states, sometimes one has scored over the other. An overview of government finances since 1975

BS@50: How money has moved between Centre and states in the past 5 decades

Topics : Fiscal Deficit economic growth Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon