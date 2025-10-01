Stable repo rates expected to boost commercial realty developments

The Reserve Bank of India’s ( RBI ’s) unchanged stance on the repo rate is expected to spur developments in commercial real estate, where stable and predictable costs of capital are essential for large-scale investment decisions, said industry watchers.

“This predictability is critical for the commercial real estate sector, which continues its record-breaking run. Stable capital costs are essential for the large-scale investment decisions that have propelled India’s office market to new heights. The RBI is signalling that the Indian economy’s fundamentals are strong enough to weather external storms, a message that will resonate strongly with global investors,” said Dr