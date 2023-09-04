States use off-budget borrowings to foot power subsidy bills: CSEP study

A large chunk of the off-budget borrowings by states that own the distribution companies or discoms are used to foot the electricity subsidies, according to a study by the New Delhi-based think tank Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP).

The report titled 'The Nature and Implications of Off-Budget Borrowings in India: Centre and States' says that in 2021, the five southern states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu together accounted for Rs 2.34 trillion worth of debt, approximately 93 per cent of the combined states' off-budget borrowings.

"State governments, who are the primary owners of the bulk of distribution companies or discoms, spend heavily to pay for electricity subsidies, which has considerably strained the states' finances. Funds are used to cover subsidy costs, infuse capital, cover losses, and service debt obligations," the report said.

According to the report, the aggregate loss of 68 discoms increased by 66 per cent to Rs 50,281 crore in FY21, rendering the corporations incapable of running everyday operations without a capital injection by the states; while servicing their own debt has become a "far-fetched idea".

The report mentions that Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation (PFC) borrowed Rs 15,161 crore in FY21, followed by Tangedco, which is a subsidiary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and is responsible for installing thermal/gas/hydro power plants along with generating renewable energy. It raised Rs 14,700 crore out of the state's total off-budget borrowings of Rs 15,396 crore.

Besides, Punjab also spent the majority of its extra-budgetary resources (EBR) on the power sector, as Rs 8,238 crore went to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) from the entire Rs 15,550 crore pool of extra-budgetary funds. Telangana also spent Rs 2,922 crore on its power companies.

Also Read Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1 India looking at low fertiliser subsidy burden, less urea import in FY24 EV makers face legal action over wrongful FAME II incentive claims CM Mamata Banerjee inaugrates Rs 550 cr grinding unit of Shree Cement FinMin initiates Budgetary exercise for 2024; seeks inputs from ministries Precarious employment conditions may increase risk of early death: Study Prepare for immediate execution of Rs 3 trn projects: Gadkari to officials India's power consumption grows by over 16% to 151.66 billion units in Aug

Additionally, the report says that states drew flak from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for not being able to reap the benefits of the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), launched in 2015 for the revival of power distribution companies. Only 16 states took over the debt obligations of power corporations, while 11 joined to improve their operational efficiencies.

"The financial distress caused by discoms is consistent across states. Guarantees, too, if and when materialised, will add to the debt burden. The power sector accounts for more than 60 per cent of the total outstanding guarantees by the state governments. The 15th Finance Commission was concerned about the financial sustainability of the power sector on account of highly subsidised prices to several consumer groups, including agriculture, as well as the sector's inefficient regulations and its unattractiveness to the private sector," the report says.