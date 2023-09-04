Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

States use off-budget borrowings to foot power subsidy bills: CSEP study

According to the report, the aggregate loss of 68 discoms increased by 66 per cent to Rs 50,281 crore in FY21

Power supply, Power grid

Representative Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A large chunk of the off-budget borrowings by states that own the distribution companies or discoms are used to foot the electricity subsidies, according to a study by the New Delhi-based think tank Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP).

The report titled 'The Nature and Implications of Off-Budget Borrowings in India: Centre and States' says that in 2021, the five southern states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu together accounted for Rs 2.34 trillion worth of debt, approximately 93 per cent of the combined states' off-budget borrowings.

"State governments, who are the primary owners of the bulk of distribution companies or discoms, spend heavily to pay for electricity subsidies, which has considerably strained the states' finances. Funds are used to cover subsidy costs, infuse capital, cover losses, and service debt obligations," the report said.

According to the report, the aggregate loss of 68 discoms increased by 66 per cent to Rs 50,281 crore in FY21, rendering the corporations incapable of running everyday operations without a capital injection by the states; while servicing their own debt has become a "far-fetched idea".

The report mentions that Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation (PFC) borrowed Rs 15,161 crore in FY21, followed by Tangedco, which is a subsidiary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and is responsible for installing thermal/gas/hydro power plants along with generating renewable energy. It raised Rs 14,700 crore out of the state's total off-budget borrowings of Rs 15,396 crore.

Besides, Punjab also spent the majority of its extra-budgetary resources (EBR) on the power sector, as Rs 8,238 crore went to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) from the entire Rs 15,550 crore pool of extra-budgetary funds. Telangana also spent Rs 2,922 crore on its power companies.

Also Read

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

India looking at low fertiliser subsidy burden, less urea import in FY24

EV makers face legal action over wrongful FAME II incentive claims

CM Mamata Banerjee inaugrates Rs 550 cr grinding unit of Shree Cement

FinMin initiates Budgetary exercise for 2024; seeks inputs from ministries

Precarious employment conditions may increase risk of early death: Study

Prepare for immediate execution of Rs 3 trn projects: Gadkari to officials

India's power consumption grows by over 16% to 151.66 billion units in Aug


Additionally, the report says that states drew flak from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for not being able to reap the benefits of the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), launched in 2015 for the revival of power distribution companies. Only 16 states took over the debt obligations of power corporations, while 11 joined to improve their operational efficiencies.

"The financial distress caused by discoms is consistent across states. Guarantees, too, if and when materialised, will add to the debt burden. The power sector accounts for more than 60 per cent of the total outstanding guarantees by the state governments. The 15th Finance Commission was concerned about the financial sustainability of the power sector on account of highly subsidised prices to several consumer groups, including agriculture, as well as the sector's inefficient regulations and its unattractiveness to the private sector," the report says.


Topics : State borrowing electricity sector Subsidies Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon