Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

Prepare for immediate execution of Rs 3 trn projects: Gadkari to officials

Road, transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday directed the officials of his ministry, including those of NHAI and NHIDCL, to prepare a road map for up to Rs 3 trillion projects

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Road, transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday directed the officials of his ministry, including those of NHAI and NHIDCL, to prepare a road map for up to Rs 3 lakh-crore projects for immediate execution.
The minister also warned the officials of action in case of any delay in execution of projects and fixing issues related to them.
The direction came after the Union minister of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) reviewed the performance of the regional officers of the ministry as well as projects carried out by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) in the national capital.
Keeping a close coordination and cooperation with each other, prepare proposals of land acquisition and come up with projects worth Rs 2 to 3 lakh crore in build operate and transfer (BOT) mode and Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) immediately, Gadkari told the officers.
Give approvals to projects and try to start them immediately so that there is less burden on annual plan in which there are projects of NHAI, NHIDCL and the ministry. "I am in the mood now that if work is not done I will take action," the minister said and asked officials to kick off the project in a transparent and time-bound manner.
While acknowledging the hard work being done by officers, Gadkari said that regional officers and project directors must also try to rectify the project related issues at their level.

Also Read

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Prepare to put India's traditional medicine system on world map: Sonowal

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

Road projects under HAM face funding, execution challenges: Report

OnePlus to cover over 25 cities in 'Road Trip - Futurebound' initiative

India's power consumption grows by over 16% to 151.66 billion units in Aug

White collar hiring falls 6% in Aug on caution in IT, auto sectors: Rpt

Palm oil buying lifts India's August edible oil imports to record: Dealers

September rains will limit risks to food supplies, says Food Secy Chopra

Punjab sees fivefold rise in study loans; statistics indicate exodus

"Social media is very active. if you will not fix (the issue) it then it will go in the media...I will send notice that this has come (published)...," he added.
The minister also questioned the officials about the progress of projects in the old annual plan. The value of projects sanctioned under old annual plan is approximately Rs 3.5 lakh crore.
"These are sanctioned for long, solve the problems and start immediately. If such projects can be converted into BOT or PPP model, give the recommendations for improving it, see why the projects given to state government did not complete, change the contractors if not delivering," Gadkari said.
There should be transparency, coordination and cooperation and most importantly accountability among all the departments during execution of the projects, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari NHAI

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon