Aadhaar's biometric services in 'hot, humid' climate unreliable: Moody's

The Aadhaar programme poses privacy and security risks, and the use of its biometric technology in humid climate is unreliable, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said in a recent report. It added that the unique ID system often leads to "service denial".

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) administers Aadhaar, aiming to integrate marginalised groups and expand welfare benefits access...The system often results in service denials, and the reliability of biometric technologies, especially for manual labourers in hot, humid climates, is questionable," Moody's said in its report "Decentralised Finance and Digital Assets", according to The Hindu.





Also Read: The report acknowledged that Aadhaar is the world's largest digital ID program but added that it "faces hurdles, including the burden of establishing authorisation and concerns about biometric reliability".Also Read: Birth certificate to be single document for Aadhaar, admissions from Oct 1

Moreover, it added that data collection by a centralised system increases its vulnerability and gives the least control to the users.

"In a centralised system, a single entity such as a bank, social media platform or government electoral roll controls and manages a user's identifying credentials and their access to online resources. That entity can dispose of the user's identity data – name, address and Social Security number, for example – for internal or third-party profiling purposes," it said.

Also, it added that digital IDs can strengthen group identities and political divides, leading to negative social repercussions.

Also Read PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31? PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30 Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here States, industry snub govt ports for private ones in coastal shipping 30 out of 40 applicants may qualify for Rs 17k-cr PLI for IT hardware Discoms propose asset monetisation to charge up working capital needs Focusing on niche areas in semiconductor space, says Ashwini Vaishnaw Boiling crude dry up chance of price cuts from oil marketing companies

"Consolidation of control within these entities could lead to a concentration of power over individual identities, shaping perceptions and interactions in the digital realm. Further polarisation of group identities and political affiliations would undermine the goal of a united and diverse digital space," the report added.

The findings become crucial in the context of the Centre's adoption of Aadhaar for direct benefit transfer (DBT) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.