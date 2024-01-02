Stock market holidays in 2024: BSE, NSE to be closed on these days

As we begin the new year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have reported around 14 trading holidays for 2024. The first four holidays of the year are set to offer the stock market an extended weekend, offering traders and financial investors a breather.

In 2024, five holidays having Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi, Shri Mahavir Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali-Balipratipada, advantageously lies on Saturdays and Sundays. The trading and stock exchange holiday schedule for 2024, shared by NSE, frames the timetable for equity and F&O sections.

Stock Market holidays in 2024: The list

Republic Day - January 26

January 26 Mahashivratri - March 8

March 8 Holi - March 25

March 25 Good Friday - March 29

March 29 Eid-ul-Fitr - April 11

April 11 Ram Navami - April 17

April 17 Maharashtra Day - May 1

May 1 Bakrid - June 17

Muharram - July 17

Independence Day - August 15

Gandhi Jayanti - October 2

October 2 Diwali - November 1

November 1 Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 15

Christmas - December 25.

Stock Market 2024: Changes in holidays

The exchanges stated the holiday dates might be changed for which an individual circular will be given in advance. Other than the above list, five holidays lie on weekends and will be taken as non-trading days.

April 14 (Sunday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 21 (Sunday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti September 07 (Saturday) – Ganesh Chaturthi October 12 (Saturday) – Dussehra.

The Diwali Muhurat trading

The stock market leads an exceptional one-hour trading session called the 'Muhurat trading' meeting on Diwali every year. The term 'Muhurat' signifies a favourable time.

This year, the Muhurat trading will occur on November 1. The timings will be reported by the exchange in front of the session.