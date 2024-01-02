Stock market holidays in 2024: BSE, NSE to be closed on these days

As we begin the new year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have reported around 14 trading holidays for 2024. The first four holidays of the year are set to offer the stock market an extended weekend, offering traders and financial investors a breather.
In 2024, five holidays having Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi, Shri Mahavir Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali-Balipratipada, advantageously lies on Saturdays and Sundays. The trading and stock exchange holiday schedule for 2024, shared by NSE, frames the timetable for equity and F&O sections.
Stock Market holidays in 2024: The list
- Republic Day - January 26
- Mahashivratri - March 8
- Holi - March 25
- Good Friday - March 29
- Eid-ul-Fitr - April 11
- Ram Navami - April 17
- Maharashtra Day - May 1
- Bakrid - June 17
- Muharram - July 17
- Independence Day - August 15
- Gandhi Jayanti - October 2
- Diwali - November 1
- Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 15
- Christmas - December 25.
Stock Market 2024: Changes in holidays
The exchanges stated the holiday dates might be changed for which an individual circular will be given in advance. Other than the above list, five holidays lie on weekends and will be taken as non-trading days.
- April 14 (Sunday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 21 (Sunday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
- September 07 (Saturday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 12 (Saturday) – Dussehra.
The Diwali Muhurat trading
The stock market leads an exceptional one-hour trading session called the 'Muhurat trading' meeting on Diwali every year. The term 'Muhurat' signifies a favourable time.
This year, the Muhurat trading will occur on November 1. The timings will be reported by the exchange in front of the session.