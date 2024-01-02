Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock market holidays in 2024: BSE, NSE to be closed on these days

As per the holidays list declared by the BSE and NSE, there will be no futures, trading in capital market, and options segment in the stock market holidays 2024

BSE, stock market

Stock Market . Photo: Bloomberg

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As we begin the new year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have reported around 14 trading holidays for 2024. The first four holidays of the year are set to offer the stock market an extended weekend, offering traders and financial investors a breather.
In 2024, five holidays having Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi, Shri Mahavir Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali-Balipratipada, advantageously lies on Saturdays and Sundays. The trading and stock exchange holiday schedule for 2024, shared by NSE, frames the timetable for equity and F&O sections.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Stock Market holidays in 2024: The list

  • Republic Day - January 26
  • Mahashivratri - March 8
  • Holi - March 25
  • Good Friday - March 29
  • Eid-ul-Fitr - April 11
  • Ram Navami - April 17
  • Maharashtra Day - May 1
  • Bakrid - June 17
  • Muharram - July 17
  • Independence Day - August 15
  • Gandhi Jayanti - October 2
  • Diwali - November 1
  • Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 15
  • Christmas - December 25.

Stock Market 2024: Changes in holidays

The exchanges stated the holiday dates might be changed for which an individual circular will be given in advance. Other than the above list, five holidays lie on weekends and will be taken as non-trading days. 
  1. April 14 (Sunday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
  2. April 21 (Sunday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
  3. September 07 (Saturday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
  4. October 12 (Saturday) – Dussehra. 

The Diwali Muhurat trading

The stock market leads an exceptional one-hour trading session called the 'Muhurat trading' meeting on Diwali every year. The term 'Muhurat' signifies a favourable time.
This year, the Muhurat trading will occur on November 1. The timings will be reported by the exchange in front of the session.

Also Read

Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Ways to plan your Christmas and New Year holidays this festive season

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

Bank Holidays September 2023: Banks will remain shut for 16 days, list here

Govt eases norms for shifting of used IT hardware goods to tariff areas

India hikes windfall tax on crude oil, reduces tax on ATF and diesel

Record 81.8 mn ITRs filed till Dec 31, rises 9% in current assessment year

Govt project announcements, capex at new low, completion rates slow

GST receipts decline to three-month low but hold on to Rs 1.65 trn in Dec

Topics : stock market trading global stock market stock market listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon