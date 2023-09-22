Tamil Nadu govt conducts roadshow for global investors meet in Delhi

The government of Tamil Nadu has conducted a roadshow in New Delhi to attract investment as well as to create awareness among stakeholders in the industrial sector about the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet scheduled in Chennai between 7-8 January next year. The state has set a target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

"Tamil Nadu possesses the best industrial landscape in the country, with the most skilled and diverse workforce, an inclusive government, a robust and mature policy framework, and a strong sustainability portfolio. Tamil Nadu is the first port of call for any investor interested in India, and we are here to ensure everyone in Delhi hears that," said T R B Rajaa, the state industries minister, addressing the roadshow held on Thursday. There will be similar roadshows in other cities as well.

Tamil Nadu has been adopting a multi-pronged approach of wooing capital-intensive investment projects as well as employment-intensive projects, which will have a direct impact on the growth of the economy. Early this year, chief minister M K Stalin had conducted similar roadshows in Japan, Singapore, and the UAE to attract investment proposals into the state.

The Delhi event saw the presence of eminent industry stakeholders both domestic and abroad, including Kazuhiko Tamura, managing director of Mitsubishi Electric, Shankar Vanavarayar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Executive Director of ABT Industries, among others. They shared their insights on the positive investment climate prevalent in Chennai and its future prospects. The investment roadshow was well attended by industrialists.

"The Global Investors Meet is a great opportunity to present the strengths to potential investors and showcase Tamil Nadu as the powerhouse of industry and knowledge that it is," Rajaa added. The Global Investors Meet 2024 is being organised with an objective of providing a common platform for global and domestic players to interact and explore investment opportunities in various sectors. This summit offers an opportune platform for investors from the global community to explore the industrial opportunities in the state and also among other areas of bilateral or multilateral engagements.