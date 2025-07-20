Nearly a 3rd of ITIs scored above 8 in latest grading, showing improvement

The 14,580 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) graded across the country for the academic year 2025-26 have shown improvement in their performance, with 28 per cent of them scoring more than eight on a scale of 0-10, compared to nearly 19 per cent in the previous year.

The grading was conducted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The institutes showed improvement on various parameters, including admission and passing results.

Government ITI world bank (Mahila), Meerut; Government ITI, Saharanpur; Government ITI Bilgram in Hardoi; & Government ITI Mohanlalganj in Lucknow emerged as the top four