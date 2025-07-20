Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nearly a 3rd of ITIs scored above 8 in latest grading, showing improvement

Nearly 28% of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) scored above 8, marking a significant performance improvement in the latest MSDE grading for FY 2025-26

Data showed that nearly 13,119 ITIs received a grading of 4 and above for the academic year 2025-26, enabling them to add new-age courses such as 3D printing, the Internet of Things, drone technician, and solar technician, among others.

The 14,580 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) graded across the country for the academic year 2025-26 have shown improvement in their performance, with 28 per cent of them scoring more than eight on a scale of 0-10, compared to nearly 19 per cent in the previous year.
   
The grading was conducted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The institutes showed improvement on various parameters, including admission and passing results.
   
 Government ITI world bank (Mahila), Meerut; Government ITI, Saharanpur; Government ITI Bilgram in Hardoi; & Government ITI Mohanlalganj in Lucknow emerged as the top four
