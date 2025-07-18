Friday, July 18, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Skill Ministry forms steering committee for ITI upgradation scheme

Skill Ministry forms steering committee for ITI upgradation scheme

The Skill Ministry has formed a national steering committee to issue guidelines for the newly launched ITI upgradation scheme, aiming to strengthen the skilled workforce for the manufacturing sector

It will also oversee the NSTI transformation component of the scheme, including the planned sector-specific CoEs and global partnerships. | File Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

With the aim of developing rules and guidelines for the implementation of the recently launched industrial training institute (ITI) upgradation scheme, the Skill Ministry constituted a national steering committee (NSC) last week. It will also issue regulations for the setting up of five national centres of excellence (CoEs) for skilling, with special emphasis on creating a skilled workforce for the manufacturing sector.
 
The NSC will be chaired by the Skill Secretary Rajit Punhani and will have representation from various central ministries, including education, heavy industries, commerce and industry, and labour, among others. It will also include representatives from private companies such as Bajaj Auto, ITC Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Hero MotoCorp, along with state representatives.
   
The NSC will issue scheme guidelines, provide broad policy directions, and reallocate funds across components within the overall scheme allocation, as well as modify minor components not envisaged (in line with the broad concept of the scheme) but required for the successful implementation of the scheme.
 
Additionally, it will facilitate alignment between central, state, and cluster-level entities, review states' recommendations, and provide final approval for the selected bids. It will also oversee the NSTI transformation component of the scheme, including the planned sector-specific CoEs and global partnerships. 

Earlier this week, Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary stated that states have been asked to identify ITIs and submit bids for the policy using a challenge method.
 
“We want to move beyond funding. We want the industry to shape the curriculum, certification, and training standards. This is how we create employable youth and make ITIs future-ready,” said Chaudhary while speaking to reporters.
 
To improve skilling infrastructure in India, the Union Cabinet in May approved a new Rs 60,000 crore ITI upgradation scheme, focusing on 1,000 government ITIs in a hub-and-spoke arrangement with industry-aligned revamped trades, targeting over 2 million youth.
 
This scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024-25, will run for five years, with the Centre contributing Rs 30,000 crore and states contributing Rs 20,000 crore. The remaining amount will be provided by industry as corporate social responsibility (CSR).
 
Meanwhile, with a special emphasis on creating a skilled workforce for the manufacturing sector, the Cabinet has also approved the setting up of five CoEs in the existing five National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, and Ludhiana.
 
The first NSTI opened in 1963, and there are currently 33 such institutes in the country. The primary focus of NSTIs is on training trainers. These institutions are responsible for training instructors in the techniques of transferring hands-on skills and training methodology.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

