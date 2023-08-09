Confirmation

Toy exports up 60% to $326 mn from FY19-FY23: MoS informs Parliament

"As a result of various steps taken by the government, the volume of import of toys into the Indian market has shown a consistently decreasing trend," MoS said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha

toys

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
India's toy exports increased 60 per cent from USD 203.46 million in 2018-19 to USD 325.72 million in 2022-23, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Import on the other hand dipped 57 per cent from USD 371.69 million in 2018-19 to USD 158.70 million in 2022-23, according to data provided by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.
He said the government has taken proactive steps to promote domestic toy industry.
"As a result of various steps taken by the government, the volume of import of toys into the Indian market has shown a consistently decreasing trend," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
In a separate reply, he said the total number of industries registered under the ministry from January 1991 to July 31, 2023 is 1,10,525.
Replying to a question on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said ONDC has launched a Feet on Street (FoS) programme, involving 90 FoS resources, to support the network participants in identifying and educating sellers about its benefits.

ONDC is a protocol that enables network participants to efficiently exchange goods and services.
"It is taking proactive measures to increase consumer awareness and encourage active participation on the network," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Monsoon session of Parliament Lok Sabha India exports

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

