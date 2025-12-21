Trade agreement between India and EAEU to exclude areas of services

The proposed trade agreement between India and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will exclude chapters on services and investment, with the deal primarily focusing on tariff reduction in goods as well as some other areas, according to a person aware of the matter.

This is because EAEU does not negotiate services under its free trade agreements (FTAs). Diverse domestic regulations among member nations of the bloc limits their ability to market access in services, a person aware of the matter told Business Standard. India, however, has an option to have pacts on services with member nations on a bilateral basis.

Similarly,