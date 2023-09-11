Confirmation

Trade deficit with Saudi Arabia at record high in FY23: CMIE data

India's imports from Saudi Arabia was worth $31.3 billion more than its exports to the country

trade deficit

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
The trade balance between India and Saudi Arabia is at its worst since at least the turn of the millennium.

India’s imports from Saudi Arabia was $31.3 billion in the last fiscal year (FY23) more than its exports. This is the largest gap since 1999-00, the year from which data was available from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Since 1999-2000, India recorded a surplus in six years from 2000-01 to 2005-06.

This has largely been driven by higher petroleum imports. Petroleum and petroleum products accounted for over $33 billion in imports. Interestingly, the share of petroleum and crude products declined from 90 per cent in 2009-10 to 78.9 per cent in 2022-23.  The share of manufactured goods increased from 9 per cent to 20.9 per cent.

India’s exports have also seen a greater role for manufactured goods. Its share in total exports has increased over the years. In 2022-23, it accounted for 59.9 per cent of the total compared to 45.9 per cent in 2009-10.

A total of $6.4 billion manufactured goods were exported in 2022-23. 

Topics : India trade deficit Saudi Arabia CMIE data

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

