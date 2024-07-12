Business Standard
Union Budget 2024-25: Here are the key challenges in health care sector

Public healthcare expenditure is estimated at 2.1% of GDP as of FY23, which is lower than that of many developing nations

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Key challenges
 
 Insufficient infrastructure and uneven distribution
 Shortage of skilled human resource
 Public healthcare expenditure is estimated at 2.1% of GDP as of FY23, which is lower than that of many developing nations
 High out-of-pocket expenditure on health 
 Import dependency for high-end medical devices and equipment such as CT scans, MRIs, and linear accelerators

Industry ask

 Reduce/exempt GST payments from health insurance plans 
 Introduce innovative financial instruments 
 Addressing needs of novel healthcare model such as senior care, mental health
 Accelerated implementation of digital technologies
 Price revision of government schemes
 Roll out and implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 


To achieve Universal Health Coverage, it is essential to prioritise accessibility beyond metro and tier-I cities. The integration of digital health and technology is pillar for creating robust healthcare ecosystem
 
Rana Mehta, Partner and leader healthcare, PwC India

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

