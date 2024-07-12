Union Budget 2024-25: Here are the key challenges in health care sector

Key challenges
Insufficient infrastructure and uneven distribution
Shortage of skilled human resource
Public healthcare expenditure is estimated at 2.1% of GDP as of FY23, which is lower than that of many developing nations
High out-of-pocket expenditure on health
Import dependency for high-end medical devices and equipment such as CT scans, MRIs, and linear accelerators
Industry ask
Reduce/exempt GST payments from health insurance plans
Introduce innovative financial instruments
Addressing needs of novel healthcare model such as senior care, mental health
Accelerated implementation of digital technologies
Price revision of government schemes
Roll out and implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023