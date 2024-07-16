Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Huge potential': Piyush Goyal asks Swiss firms to invest in India

Goyal encouraged Swiss companies to become part of India's growth story and invest in its growing and dynamic market

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

A 12-member Indian business delegation also had networking opportunities with Swiss entrepreneurs | (photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has asked Swiss companies to invest in India as several sectors hold huge potential, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The minister was on an official visit to Switzerland at the invitation of his Swiss counterpart Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The two ministers had engaging and fruitful discussions with prominent Swiss and Indian captains of industry over the breakfast meeting on July 15," the commerce ministry said.
He encouraged Swiss companies to become part of India's growth story and invest in its growing and dynamic market.
A 12-member Indian business delegation also had networking opportunities with Swiss entrepreneurs.
The key objectives of the visit were to discuss next steps for the implementation of the historic India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) which was signed on March 10.
Switzerland ranks as India's 20th largest trading partner globally with bilateral trade of USD 21 billion in 2023.
It is also the 12th largest investor in India with cumulative FDI of about USD 10 billion during April 2000 to March 2024.
There are over 330 Swiss companies operating in India, and they have created over 1,66,000 jobs in India.
Many of these companies have their manufacturing facilities and R&D centres in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Huge investment opportunities in India: Piyush Goyal to Swiss investors

Huge investment opportunities in India: Piyush Goyal to Swiss investors

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Exports positive in April-June quarter despite challenges: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal to hold meetings with G7 trade ministers in Italy next week

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Deeply committed to reforms; pained by EV sales drop: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-EFTA FTA: Goyal to meet Swiss investors on on $100-bn FDI commitment

Topics : Piyush Goyal Commerce ministry panel India-Switzerland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon