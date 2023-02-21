JUST IN
Explained: Does the new tax regime adversely affect household savings?
Purchase policy only from an established insurance agent for good service
SBI Mutual Fund launches dividend yield fund, NFO open till March 6
EPFO sets procedure to apply for higher pension in Employees Pension Scheme
Fund Pick: ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund a consistent outperformer
How health check-up, insurance premium can help you in saving tax
Real estate or stock market: Make investment decision based on conviction
Conduct separate title searches on plot, apartment to avoid disputes
Most Indians see families' financial security top life goal: Survey
Retired couples can earn Rs 8,00,000 from select govt investment schemes
You are here: Home » PF » News
Explained: Does the new tax regime adversely affect household savings?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

How can EPFO subscribers now apply for a higher pension under EPS

The employer and the employees will have to jointly request the EPFO to deduct 8.33% from a higher basic salary and will be able to accumulate more money towards pension

Topics
EPFO | Provident Fund | pension

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently come out with a procedure to allow subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for a higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). This is in compliance with the Supreme Court's November 4 order upholding the 2014 Amendment to EPS.

What has changed?

With the new changes, the subscribers of EPFO are allowed to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 per month and contribute more under the EPS. The employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 per cent of the employee's basic salary towards pension. They also contribute an equal amount to the EPS.

Before the 2014 amendment, the pensionable salary was capped at Rs 6,500 per month.

Now, the employer and the employees will have to jointly request the EPFO to deduct 8.33 per cent from a higher monthly basic salary and they will be able to accumulate more money during their work life towards pension.

How can EPFO subscribers apply for a higher pension?

In its order, EPFO said that the Joint Option Form will be used for the application for the same. A URL or a digital facility will be notified shortly and the two parties can fill out the form and submit it.

The application will then be digitally logged and a receipt number will be provided to the applicant.

The in-charge of the regional provident fund (PF) office will examine the application and inform the applicant about the decision through email, post, and SMS.

In case of any complaints, the applicants will be allowed to register them on EPFO's grievance portal EPFiGMS.

Further details like the mode of contribution and computation of pension are yet to be announced. EPFO said that these details will be made available in subsequent circulars and the regional PF commissioner shall be responsible to circulate them.

What if I have made a higher contribution already?

If the employees have already contributed towards EPS on a higher wage, they will be required to submit a new application at the regional EPFO office. The employee will also have to provide their consent to make required adjustments from the provident fund to the pension fund and re-deposit the shortfall.

The employees who have made a higher contribution and whose formal joint option was declined can now re-apply under the scheme.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on EPFO

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 13:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU