EPFO data show employment dip

In December 2022, the Em­ployees’ Provident Fund Or­g­anisation (EPFO) released its annual report for 2021-22. According to this, 46.34 million members contributed to the during 2021-22. This was 0.06 million higher than the 46.28 million contribu­ting me­m­bers in 2020-21. The la­tter est­imate is sourced from the prev­ious year’s annual report.