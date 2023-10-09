Urban jobless rate falls for second consecutive quarter to 6.6 % in Q1

India’s urban unemployment rate declined for the second consecutive quarter in Q1 (April-June) of FY24 to 6.6 per cent, from 6.8 per cent in the previous January-March quarter of FY23, thus reflecting sustained improvement in the labour markets.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) results released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, the unemployment rate in current weekly status (CWS) terms for persons above 15 years of age in the June quarter was the lowest recorded in more than four years since the NSO started releasing India’s quarterly urban jobless rate in December 2018.

The jobless rate in urban areas had been on a continuous decline since the high of 12.6 per cent recorded in the Covid-affected April-June quarter of FY22.

The unemployment rate among men and women was estimated at 5.9 per cent and 9.1 per cent, respectively, down from 6 per cent and 9.2 per cent in the previous quarter. These figures have also been declining since the April-June quarter of FY22, when it was estimated at 12.2 per cent and 14.3 per cent, respectively.

Suchita Dutta, executive director of the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), says that with the positive demand growth across industries, projected growth in consumerism and upcoming festive sentiment, employment witnessed a positive trend in Q1 of FY24.

“The sectors driving the change in urban employment have been driven primarily by retail, logistics and e-commerce sectors, along with hospitality and banking, financial services and insurance. As these sectors continue to flourish hand-in-hand with technological advancements and shifting market dynamics, they offer a promising outlook for both immediate and long-term employment prospects as well," she added.

However, the unemployment rate for youth (15-29 age group) reversed its downward trend and increased to 17.6 per cent in the June quarter from 17.3 per cent in the previous quarter. People belonging to this age group are usually the first-timers in the labour markets, and this metric reflects its robustness.

The latest quarterly survey also showed that the labour force participation rate (LFPR), which represents the percentage of people either working or seeking work in the urban population, saw a marginal increase to 48.8 per cent in Q1 of FY24, from 48.5 per cent in Q4 of FY23. Women showed greater enthusiasm for work as their LFPR increased by 0.5 percentage points to 23.2 per cent, from 22.7 per cent in Q4 of FY23. In contrast, the LFPR for males remained unchanged at 73.5 per cent.

However, this increased enthusiasm for work did not translate into better jobs for women, as the share of salaried jobs continued to fall among women for the fifth consecutive quarter. The share of salaried work for women stood at 54 per cent in the June quarter, down from 54.2 per cent in the March quarter. Increasingly, women found work in the self-employed category (39.2 per cent in Q1 of FY24 against 38.5 per cent in Q4 of FY23), which includes working as unpaid helpers in household enterprises or owning an enterprise.

Meanwhile, the share of men in regular salaried jobs increased to 47.8 per cent from 47.3 per cent during the period under review.

Considering the importance of the availability of labour force data at frequent intervals, the NSO in April 2017 launched India’s first computer-based survey to measure the dynamics in labour force participation in the short interval of three months for urban areas. Before the PLFS, the National Sample Survey Organisation (now known as NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation used to bring data related to employment and unemployment based on household socioeconomic surveys once in five years.