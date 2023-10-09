Australia to be partner country at Tamil Nadu global investors meet in Jan

Australia said on Monday it will be a partner country for the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in January 2024.

Milton Dick, speaker of the Australian Parliament, and Philip Green, the country’s new High Commissioner in Chennai, made the announcement on their visit to Chennai. The Advisory Board of the Centre for Australia India Relations visited the city earlier October 25-26.

“I am pleased to announce that Australia will be a partner country for Tamil Nadu’s Global Investors Meet in January 2024. Entry into force of our free trade agreement, the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), and the growing Indian diaspora in Australia, means there has never been more economic potential between us,” said Green.

"We see lots of scope to do more with Tamil Nadu in the fields of education and research, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and health,” he said.

“We have been continuously engaging with Australia to explore further trade opportunities between Tamil Nadu and Australia. India and Australia have deep cultural and economic ties which thrive because of the over 1 million people of Indian origin who live in Australia. Many of them are from Tamil Nadu, studying and working there,” said TRB Rajaa, the state’s industries minister.

There is immense untapped potential for further collaboration between Australia and Tamil Nadu, and I am excited about the many ideas we have discussed so far,” said Rajaa.

Green also announced that the Australian Consulate General will participate in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras-led Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster in Tamil Nadu (HVIC-TN) discussions as an initiative to engage with the Australia India Centre for Energy.

“Australia is well placed to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and export. We have an excellent partner in India as we work towards elevating our cooperation to a full Renewable Energy Partnership including through the Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce,” said Green.

The Australian Parliament’s Speaker was a special guest at the Indo-Australia Chamber of Commerce’s 34th Annual Day celebrations on October 7. Green, who is patron of the chamber, was the guest of honour.