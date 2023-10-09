The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release its bi-annual World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, against the backdrop of yet another geopolitical crisis in West Asia after the Russia-Ukraine war. This may add further uncertainty to its growth projections amid apprehension of more players joining the conflict.

The IMF on Sunday said it was closely monitoring developments in Israel and Gaza, and it was too early to assess any economic impact.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life. We are monitoring this concerning situation closely," an IMF spokesperson said, adding that it was too early to say anything about the economic consequences.

Economic policy experts stated that while the conflict has no direct bearing on the agenda of the IMF-World Bank annual meeting that commenced on Monday in Marrakesh, Morocco, the conflict is likely to be flagged as yet another challenge to world economic recovery.

"In a world that has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic and has faced food and energy security issues and supply chain disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prospect of hardening of political positions could exacerbate the situation and add to the prevailing uncertainties," said Ashok Lavasa, former finance secretary and former vice president, Asian Development Bank.

The annual IMF-WB meeting is being held in the African continent for the first time in 50 years. The fourth G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting will also be held on the sidelines of the IMF-WB meetings on the 12th and 13th of October.

The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on the IMF's World Economic Outlook last year.

In an update to its World Economic Outlook released in July, the IMF had raised the FY24 economic growth forecast for India by 20 basis points to 6.1 per cent, citing the country's stronger-than-expected growth momentum in the March quarter of FY23. The IMF also revised upward its global growth outlook by 20 basis points for 2023 to 3 per cent, with an upward revision to growth forecasts for the US (20 basis points) and the UK (70 basis points).

The monthly economic review for August released by India's Finance Ministry has retained its 6.5 per cent GDP growth estimate for FY24.

While the ongoing situation in Israel may not have an immediate impact on trade, experts suggest that if it persists for an extended period, similar to the duration of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it could potentially serve as a downside risk to the world economy.

"It can be a major threat to global stability and all growth projections. As other countries take sides, this situation can get exacerbated. The starting point could be the oil price," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

For instance, Sabnavis stated that as a thumb rule, if oil prices remain upward of $90 per barrel for two weeks, then it is a serious problem.

"Israel might not affect the flow of trade, but the response from the US could affect their budgets. Oil economies have become shaky and it may become serious," Sabnavis added.

(With inputs from Reuters)