US-China trade war may open new opportunities for Indian exporters

The restart of a tariff war between the United States (US) and China may have a positive impact and could benefit Indian exporters, as observed during the previous trade war in former American President Donald Trump’s first term.
“When the trade war between the US and China took place last time, India was the fourth-largest beneficiary of the trade diversion. Data shows that during the trade war (2017–19), there was a significant jump in exports to the US,” a senior government official said.
Days after taking over as the President of the US, Donald Trump on Saturday announced a 25 per cent tariff on imports from its top two trade partners and neighbouring nations—Canada and Mexico—and a 10 per cent levy on Chinese imports. While Canada and Mexico also announced retaliation, on Monday, a 30-day suspension of US tariffs was announced after reaching an agreement with Trump.
However, China on Tuesday announced retaliation and said the country plans to impose higher tariffs on US imports.
Trump’s move is in line with his protectionist ‘America First’ trade policy that he plans to implement. The policy will include the imposition of global ‘supplemental tariffs’ to tackle ‘unfair and unbalanced trade’. An External Revenue Service (ERS) is also being set up to collect tariffs, duties, and other foreign-related revenues.
However, the official warned that going forward, India may not be completely immune from additional US tariffs, considering Trump’s announcement of America’s latest policy stance.
Exporters have also stated that the imposition of customs duties by the US on imports from China provides huge export opportunities for India to America. The tariffs would affect exports from China to the US as they would push up prices of Chinese goods in the American market, making them less competitive.
Government officials said that sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, auto components, and chemicals may see a further export boost to the US due to the trade war between Washington and Beijing.
Trade between India and the US is robust and has been growing. During the financial year 2023-24, bilateral merchandise trade between the two nations stood at nearly $120 billion. The trade balance has been in India’s favour, with a surplus of $35.3 billion. The US is also India’s largest trade partner.