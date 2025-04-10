Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 33 trillion fresh private investments in GIS 2.0

Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 33 trillion fresh private investments in GIS 2.0

UP GIS 1.0 was held in February 2023 in Lucknow which garnered over 27,000 investment proposals worth ₹40 trillion

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is planning to host GIS 2.0 in the third or fourth quarter of FY26. (Photo: X@ANI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to host the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2.0 in 2025-26 (FY26), with an aim to attract nearly ₹33 trillion in fresh private investments. This move is a part of the state’s efforts to become a trillion-dollar economy.
 
UP GIS 1.0 was held in February 2023 in Lucknow which garnered over 27,000 investment proposals worth ₹40 trillion.
 
Projects worth ₹10 trillion were launched in February 2024 at the ground breaking ceremony (GBC) and ₹2.75 trillion worth projects were commissioned. The state is now planning a GBC to launch projects worth ₹3 trillion pertaining
