Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 33 trillion fresh private investments in GIS 2.0

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to host the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2.0 in 2025-26 (FY26), with an aim to attract nearly ₹33 trillion in fresh private investments. This move is a part of the state’s efforts to become a trillion-dollar economy.

UP GIS 1.0 was held in February 2023 in Lucknow which garnered over 27,000 investment proposals worth ₹40 trillion.

Projects worth ₹10 trillion were launched in February 2024 at the ground breaking ceremony (GBC) and ₹2.75 trillion worth projects were commissioned. The state is now planning a GBC to launch projects worth ₹3 trillion pertaining