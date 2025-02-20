Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
V Anantha Nageswaran's term as CEA extended by 2 years until March 2027

V Anantha Nageswaran's term as CEA extended by 2 years until March 2027

Nageswaran, in his pre-Budget Economic Survey for FY25, made a strong case for deregulation, particularly at the state level, to spur capital formation and drive employment and output growth

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran addresses a press conference after tabling of the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has extended the term of chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran by two years till March 2027, the Department of Economic Affairs in the finance ministry said in an office order on Thursday.
 
A writer, author, and teacher, Nageswaran took on the role of CEA to the government of India in January 2022. As CEA, Nageswaran brings out the annual Economic Survey of the country every year ahead of the Union Budget.
 
In the latest Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 31, CEA forecast GDP growth of 6.3 to 6.8 per cent in FY26, short of the 8 per cent growth India must sustain for a decade to achieve the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047.
 
 
Nageswaran, in his pre-Budget Economic Survey for FY25, made a strong case for deregulation, particularly at the state level, to spur capital formation and drive employment and output growth. He said that the government “getting out of the way” and allowing businesses to focus on their core mission can help foster innovation and enhance competitiveness.
 
An MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Nageswaran holds a doctorate from the Isenberg School of Management, University of Massachusetts Amherst.

He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and Singapore and has published extensively. He was the dean of the Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) Graduate School of Business and a distinguished visiting professor of economics at Krea University. He was a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister from 2019 to 2021.
 
Before embarking on his academic career, Nageswaran worked in the private sector for nearly 17 years. He was currency economist at the Union Bank of Switzerland, head of research and investment consulting at Credit Suisse Private Banking in Asia, and head of Asia research and global chief investment officer at Bank Julius Baer.
 
His co-authored books, Economics of Derivatives and Derivatives, were published by Cambridge University Press in March 2015 and October 2017 respectively. Another co-authored work, Can India Grow?, was published by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in November 2016.
 

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

