Ranveer Allahbadia row: Brands retreat, agencies tighten vetting process

Influencer marketing agencies are strengthening their content approval process and seeking regulatory approvals for major campaigns

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
The fallout from YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks on the show India’s Got Latent has sent shockwaves through the influencer marketing industry. The incident, which led to FIRs against Allahbadia (also known as BeerBiceps) and other creators, has caused brands to rethink collaborations, resulting in lost deals and heightened caution in the space, according to a report by Moneycontrol.  
 
Vlogger Shenaz Treasury revealed that she was dropped from a brand deal following the controversy, the report said. She said that a marathon platform offering equity had cancelled her collaboration, citing concerns over potential controversies. 
 
The impact extends beyond brand deals. Comedians and creators associated with the show are facing cancelled events. Apoorva Mukhija, for instance, was removed as an official ambassador for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Rajasthan. Standup comic Anubhav Singh Bassi’s shows in Lucknow were also cancelled after the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission raised concerns over inappropriate language in his acts.  
 
 

Brands tread carefully with new-age influencers

  Quoting several brand and ad-tech experts, the report noted that brands have been hesitant to collaborate with comedians since the 2015 AIB Knockout controversy, fearing the unpredictability of standup acts, which could spark national debates.  
 
In response to the growing unease against online content, Sahil Chopra, CEO of iCubesWire and other industry leaders recently launched the India Influencer Governing Council on February 15. The council aims to educate influencers and brands on responsible content creation and issue guidelines to ensure compliance. The council has over 65 board advisors from various sectors, including influencers and brand leaders

Short and long-term impact in digital marketing space 

 
Quoting Neelesh Pednekar, Co-Founder of digital marketing agency Social Pill, the report predicted a short-term pullback as brands reevaluate partnerships. He noted that brands are now conducting stricter profiling of creators, scrutinising their past content and communication to avoid last-minute cancellations.   
 
The controversy has also prompted influencer marketing agencies, creators, and brands to seek legal advice. The report said that there has been an increase in legal inquiries from influencers and agencies seeking protection against potential fallout. Clients are now including stronger clauses in contracts to safeguard against live show controversies. 
 

Marketing agencies tighten content approval guidelines

  Influencer marketing agencies are also revising their strategies. These marketing firms are strengthening their content approval process and seeking regulatory approvals for major campaigns.  
 
Meanwhile, despite the challenges, some see the controversy as an opportunity for smaller creators. Moneycontrol noted that brands might diversify their influencer portfolios by collaborating with micro and nano-influencers, who often have more engaged audiences. 

