Lokayukta police files 11,000 page final report to court in Muda case

Lokayukta police files 11,000 page final report to court in Muda case

The development came a day after the clean chit given to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the Lokayukta police was officially made public

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police submitted a 11,000 page final report in the MUDA site allotment case to the court on Thursday.

The development came a day after the clean chit given to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the Lokayukta police was officially made public.

Lokayukta police have submitted the 11,000 page final report to the Special Court that exclusively deals with criminal cases related to former and incumbent MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru, a senior official told PTI. Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others were named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police establishment located in Mysuru on September 27 after the special court gave an order to this effect.

 

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna  On Wednesday in a notice to Snehamayi Krishna, the Lokayukta police had said that they conducted the investigation and the allegations against the first four accused have not been proven due to lack of evidence, and they are submitting the final report to the court.

The notice stated that the Lokayukta police have found that the case was civil in nature, not fit for investigation, a case of misinterpretation of law or facts, and not fit for any action.

"If the complainant has any objection, he can challenge it before the magistrate of the Special Court within a week from the date of the notice," it further said.

However, the Lokayukta police would further investigate the case related to the sites allotted by MUDA on a 50:50 ratio on alternative developed areas from 2016 to 2024 and would submit an additional final report as per column 173(8) of CRPC, the notice added.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages), which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

However, after the site allocation turned into a major controversy Parvathi wrote to MUDA asking it to cancel 14 sites allotted to her and the MUDA had accepted it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

