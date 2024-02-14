Sensex (    %)
                        
Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27% in January, food inflation at 3.79%

WPI inflation January: The highest fall in inflation was witnessed in manufactured products followed by fuel & power

WPI Inflation January

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) -based inflation in India eased to 0.27 per cent in January as compared to the same month last year. data released by the Office of Economic Advisor on Wednesday showed. This is the lowest figure in the last three months. In December 2023, it was 0.73 per cent. 

The wholesale food inflation cooled down to 3.79 per cent in January. It was 5.39 per cent in December last year. 
"The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from the Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group has decreased from  179.9 in December 2023 to 178.0 in January 2024. The rate of inflation based on the WPI Food Index decreased from 5.39 per cent in December 2023 to 3.79 per cent in January 2024," it said. 

The highest fall in inflation was witnessed in manufactured products (-1.13 per cent), followed by fuel & power (-0.51 per cent). Primary articles, which contain minerals and crude petroleum, continued to witness positive inflation of 3.84 per cent. 

"Positive rate of inflation in January 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, minerals, other transport equipment etc," the announcement read. 

Earlier in the week, the retail inflation also came in at a three-month low level of 5.1 per cent for January led by broad-based moderation and a favourable base effect. It was 5.69 per cent in December while in January last year, it was 6.52 per cent.

WPI measures the overall change in producer prices over time. It considers only basic prices and excludes taxes, rebate/trade discounts, transport, and other charges

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

