With rising population, small towns becoming avenues of growth: Kantar

With the population in Tier-II and Tier-III cities nearing that of urban India, brands are increasingly recognising opportunities in these emerging markets. According to Kantar's TGI 2023, the consumer population between the ages of 15 to 55 in these cities has reached 139 million, almost equalling the figures in urban areas.

Several factors contribute to rising demand in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, including comparable growth in monthly household income and an increasing number of graduates and post-graduates. The widespread use of smartphones and greater internet access in smaller towns have also boosted demand.

Suraja Kishora, Chief Executive Officer at BBDO advertising company, commented on this trend during a webinar organised by the Market Research Society of India (MRSI). He noted that factors such as reverse migration induced by the pandemic, rising aspirations, higher incomes, and digital accessibility have helped narrow the gap between smaller towns and urban centres. "The rising aspirations and lifestyle expectations of people in smaller cities are creating opportunities for brands to scale up their presence," he said.

However, as the distinction between urban and smaller towns begins to blur, brands face several challenges. Aashish Shukla, Consumer and Market Insights Lead at ITC, stated that companies need to adapt their supply chains to meet the growing demand. "Companies can no longer limit their stock-keeping units (SKUs) in these cities and must revise these to meet escalating demand," he explained.

Shukla added that while smaller towns are carving out their own identities, effective communication is crucial for brands looking to tap into this burgeoning market. "Communication doesn't necessarily have to be localised, which could fail to meet consumer aspirations. Instead, it should be highly targeted and spark curiosity," he said.