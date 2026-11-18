Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have jointly procured 500 MW of pumped storage capacity, taking into account their differing seasonal power requirements. In what is being described as a first-of-its-kind arrangement, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) completed the procurement process through a competitive e-reverse auction. Under the arrangement, the two states will use the same energy storage capacity for six months each, at different times of the year.

According to the agreement, Madhya Pradesh will use the capacity from November to April, while Uttar Pradesh will utilise it from May to October. This arrangement is expected to reduce the need for both states to develop separate energy storage capacities and allow them to share the fixed cost of the project.

A 40-year power purchase agreement (PPA) is proposed under this arrangement to procure 500 MW of capacity from pumped storage projects connected to the inter-state transmission system (ISTS). The agreement provides for a storage duration of six hours and continuous power supply for up to four hours.

According to MPPMCL, the competitive e-reverse auction, which lasted around four hours, resulted in the lowest bid (L1) of ₹1.3487 crore per MW per year. The rate also includes the cost of cycle losses. The company claims that the rate is lower than those recently discovered for similar pumped storage projects.

In pumped storage projects, surplus electricity is used to pump water to an upper reservoir. When electricity demand rises, the stored water is released to drive turbines and generate power. The technology is used to balance fluctuations between electricity demand and supply.

The arrangement between the two states is expected to reduce dependence on expensive short-term power purchases during peak demand periods and facilitate better utilisation of electricity generated from solar and wind sources. However, the actual savings will depend on electricity demand, project operations and the terms governing its utilisation.