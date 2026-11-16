Uttar Pradesh Poultry Development Policy, 2022: Incentives, eligibility and implementation

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Poultry Development Policy, 2022 Notification date November 7, 2022 Administrative department Animal Husbandry Department, Uttar Pradesh Nodal implementing authority Directorate of Administration and Development, Animal Husbandry Department Policy period Five years from notification Eligible project types Commercial layer farms and broiler parent farms Layer-farm sizes 10,000, 30,000 and 60,000 birds Broiler parent-farm size 10,000 birds Financing structure 30 per cent promoter margin and up to 70 per cent bank loan Principal financial support Reimbursement of interest at 7 per cent, or the bank’s applicable rate if lower, for five years Other incentives Full stamp-duty exemption and full electricity-duty rebate for ten years Investment target Rs 1,500 crore over five years Production targets Commercial layer capacity for 1.9 crore eggs a day and broiler parent-farm capacity for 1.72 crore day-old chicks annually Application mechanism Dedicated Poultry Investment Portal Current status Policy and operational government orders have been issued; consolidated public data on approved and operating units remain limited

The policy is a targeted farm-development scheme rather than a general incentive framework for every poultry-related enterprise. Its two approved project categories are commercial layer farms, which produce eggs, and broiler parent farms, which produce hatching eggs and day-old chicks for meat-bird farms. Feed mills, poultry-meat processing plants and ordinary broiler-growing farms are not independently listed as eligible project categories under this policy.

What is the Uttar Pradesh Poultry Development Policy?

The policy seeks to develop large, commercially organised poultry farms through bank-linked finance, interest reimbursement, transaction-cost relief and technical support.

A commercial layer farm keeps hens primarily for egg production . Under the policy, an entrepreneur may establish a layer unit with a capacity of 10,000, 30,000 or 60,000 birds.

A broiler parent farm maintains breeding stock that produces fertile eggs. These eggs are incubated to produce day-old broiler chicks, which are then supplied to farms raising birds for meat. The approved broiler parent-farm model has a capacity of 10,000 birds.

The policy supports the establishment of a complete farm rather than merely financing the purchase of birds. A project report may include sheds, cages or bird-friendly housing, feeding and watering systems, feed-processing equipment, power backup, vaccination equipment, storage, veterinary arrangements and initial operating expenditure.

Why was the policy introduced?

The policy document states that Uttar Pradesh was producing around 1.6 crore eggs a day against daily consumption of about 2.5 crore. The resulting gap of approximately 90 lakh eggs was being met through supplies from other states.

It also reported that around 15 crore day-old broiler chicks were brought into Uttar Pradesh annually to support poultry-meat production. The government therefore identified dependence on external supplies in both the egg and broiler-chick segments.

The policy was introduced to:

Increase the availability of eggs as a source of protein;

Make Uttar Pradesh self-sufficient and eventually export-oriented in poultry products;

Reduce dependence on day-old chicks supplied by other states;

Promote poultry farming as an organised small-scale industry;

Encourage entrepreneurship in animal husbandry;

Generate direct and indirect rural employment;

Raise farmers’ income;

Attract Rs 1,500 crore of investment over five years.

These figures are the policy’s baseline and objectives. They should not be interpreted as current production data or as outcomes already achieved under the policy.

What production capacity is targeted?

Over its five-year period, the policy targets:

Commercial layer farms with the capacity to produce about 1.9 crore eggs a day; and

Broiler parent farms capable of producing about 1.72 crore day-old chicks annually.

The egg-production figure refers to capacity intended to be created through eligible commercial layer farms. It does not mean that every layer bird produces one egg daily throughout the year. Actual output varies with breed, age, flock health, feed, mortality and farm management.

Similarly, the chick-production target is an annual capacity objective. It should be distinguished from chicks actually hatched, sold or placed on broiler farms.

Which project models are eligible?

Commercial layer farms

Unit capacity Indicative project cost Maximum 70 per cent bank component Promoter margin 10,000 birds Rs 99.53 lakh Rs 69.67 lakh Rs 29.85 lakh 30,000 birds Rs 2.57 crore Rs 1.80 crore Rs 77 lakh 60,000 birds Rs 4.92 crore Rs 3.44 crore Rs 1.48 crore The policy permits three standard sizes:

These are model project costs specified in the operational order. They are not guaranteed final costs for every applicant. Actual expenditure and the bank-sanctioned project cost may differ according to land, construction rates, cage technology, equipment, feed prices and financing conditions.

Broiler parent farms

The approved model is a 10,000-bird broiler parent farm with an indicative project cost of about Rs 2.89 crore. The model financing comprises approximately Rs 2.02 crore as the 70 per cent bank component and Rs 86.72 lakh as promoter margin.

The policy does not separately offer this interest subsidy to a conventional farm that merely purchases day-old broiler chicks and raises them for sale as meat birds.

Who can apply?

An applicant must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The policy and application format allow applications from individuals, partnership firms and other eligible business forms, subject to legal, financial and technical appraisal.

The beneficiary must demonstrate:

Ownership or a qualifying long-term lease over the required land;

Capacity to contribute the promoter margin;

Ability to secure a bank loan;

Technical and financial feasibility;

Suitable water and electricity arrangements;

Veterinary support;

A plan for feed, vaccination, biosecurity and marketing;

Compliance with the prescribed farm model and housing standards.

First-time applicants receive preference. A person who received assistance under the Uttar Pradesh Poultry Development Policy, 2013 may still be considered under the 2022 policy only within the restrictions prescribed for earlier beneficiaries. The operational order states that such an applicant must not already have received support beyond an aggregate 30,000-bird layer capacity or one 10,000-bird broiler parent unit under the earlier scheme.

Only one unit is normally admissible to one beneficiary under the current policy.

What land is required?

The operational order prescribes indicative minimum land control as follows:

Project Minimum land 10,000-bird commercial layer farm 1 acre 30,000-bird commercial layer farm 2.5 acres 60,000-bird commercial layer farm 4 acres 10,000-bird broiler parent farm 4 acres

The land must be owned by the beneficiary or held under a lease of at least ten years.

Meeting the acreage condition does not by itself make a site suitable. The project appraisal must also consider road access, water, electricity, drainage, waste disposal, disease-control distances and the potential effect on surrounding settlements.

What interest subsidy is available?

The principal financial incentive is reimbursement of interest on the eligible bank loan.

The state reimburses interest at:

7 per cent a year, or

The bank’s actual applicable rate, where that rate is lower, for a maximum of five years or 60 months. The project is expected to be financed through 30 per cent promoter margin and up to 70 per cent bank loan.

The model operational order estimated maximum five-year interest reimbursement of approximately:

Rs 14.61 lakh for a 10,000-bird layer farm;

Rs 37.71 lakh for a 30,000-bird layer farm;

Rs 72.30 lakh for a 60,000-bird layer farm;

Rs 42.47 lakh for a 10,000-bird broiler parent farm.

These are model amounts, not an automatic grant. Reimbursement depends on the sanctioned loan, outstanding principal, interest actually payable, timely repayment and verification of bank statements.

The entrepreneur remains responsible for obtaining the loan. Approval under the poultry policy does not compel a bank to finance the project.

What happens if the borrower defaults?

Interest reimbursement is conditional on regular loan servicing.

The entrepreneur must submit the original bank statement for each quarter to the Chief Veterinary Officer’s office. The claim is examined before the corresponding reimbursement is released.

Where the borrower fails to repay the loan on time and the bank imposes additional or penal interest, the state does not bear that additional liability. If the account becomes a defaulter account, policy support may stop. The government is also not responsible for paying interest after default, and assistance already released may become recoverable from the entrepreneur.

This makes the benefit different from an upfront capital subsidy. The entrepreneur must maintain adequate cash flow even when egg, chick or feed prices move adversely.

What electricity-duty benefit is available?

Poultry units established under the policy may receive a 100 per cent rebate on electricity duty for ten years. The benefit applies to qualifying units established within the policy’s five-year window and is funded through the Animal Husbandry Department’s budget.

Electricity-duty relief does not mean that electricity is free. The farm must continue to pay the energy tariff, fixed or demand charges, meter charges and other amounts not expressly covered by the exemption.

Reliable power remains important because commercial farms may require lighting, ventilation, water pumps, feed systems, cooling, incubator-related equipment and emergency backup.

Is stamp duty exempt?

The policy provides 100 per cent stamp-duty exemption on qualifying land purchased or taken on lease to establish a commercial layer or broiler parent farm.

The exemption is subject to procedural safeguards. The Chief Veterinary Officer must certify in the sale or lease instrument that the transaction is for a unit under the policy and sign as a witness. The entrepreneur must generally provide an undertaking that:

The land will be used for the approved poultry project;

Project work will begin within the prescribed period;

The exemption will be repaid with interest if the conditions are breached.

An applicant should obtain the eligibility documentation before executing the transaction rather than assuming that stamp duty paid earlier will automatically be refunded.

What technical conditions apply?

The operational framework requires the use of the California cage system or another approved bird-separation or bird-friendly technology that complies with prescribed standards.

The project report must cover matters such as:

Farm layout and sheds;

Feeders and watering equipment;

Feed source or on-farm feed preparation;

Vaccination and veterinary care;

Electricity and backup arrangements;

Water quality and availability;

Mortality assumptions;

Egg or chick production;

Waste and manure disposal;

Marketing arrangements;

Insurance;

Financial viability and repayment capacity.

Policy approval does not remove the need to comply with applicable animal-health, pollution-control, local-body, electricity, labour and food-safety requirements.

How can an entrepreneur apply?

Applications are submitted through the dedicated Poultry Investment Portal, operated by the Animal Husbandry Department. The portal is intended to receive applications, maintain the beneficiary database and monitor implementation.

The broad procedure is:

Select an approved layer or broiler parent-farm model.

Arrange eligible land.

Prepare a detailed project report.

Obtain the prescribed recommendation from the Chief Veterinary Officer.

Submit the application and documents through the portal.

Undergo district-level scrutiny and site inspection.

Face technical and financial appraisal at the directorate level.

Obtain project approval and a Letter of Comfort.

Submit the approved proposal to a bank.

Secure loan sanction and release of the first instalment.

Construct the farm and install equipment.

Complete inspections during implementation.

Submit quarterly bank statements for interest reimbursement.

Apply separately for stamp-duty and electricity-duty benefits.

District-level appraisal is conducted through a committee chaired by the Chief Development Officer, with the Chief Veterinary Officer as member-secretary. Directorate-level committees conduct further technical and financial scrutiny before final approval.

What training and monitoring support is available?

Selected beneficiaries may receive entrepreneurship and technical training through recognised national-level institutions. The operational order also allows exposure to modern poultry techniques in other states where required.

The policy envisages a Database Management and Project Facilitation Centre at the Animal Husbandry Directorate. It also provides for at least one poultry programme officer in each district, subject to departmental arrangements, to assist with technical monitoring and implementation.

Training does not replace the entrepreneur’s responsibility to appoint competent farm staff, obtain veterinary support and maintain biosecurity.

Implementation and progress

The policy, operational scheme order, stamp-duty notification and electricity-duty orders have been issued. The dedicated portal also remains available as the official application mechanism.

An official poultry conclave document published in 2026 continued to present the policy as a framework for accelerating investment and expanding poultry production. However, the official material reviewed did not provide a consolidated policy dashboard showing:

Applications received;

Projects finally approved;

Bank loans sanctioned;

Farms completed;

Interest subsidy released;

Stamp-duty and electricity-duty beneficiaries;

Egg-production capacity commissioned;

Day-old chick production achieved;

Investment realised against the Rs 1,500 crore target;

Employment created specifically under the policy.

The production and investment figures should therefore continue to be described as policy targets unless verified achievement data are published.

Key challenges and practical considerations

Poultry projects face substantial operating risks even when interest costs are subsidised.

Feed costs: Feed is generally the largest recurring expense. Changes in maize, soybean meal and other ingredient prices can materially affect profitability.

Disease and biosecurity: A disease outbreak can cause mortality, production loss and movement restrictions. Site design, sanitation, vaccination and controlled access are critical.

Price volatility: Egg and chick prices may fluctuate while loan repayments, wages and electricity costs remain fixed.

Working capital: The policy subsidises interest on the approved project loan but does not remove the need to finance birds, feed, medicines and wages.

Technical management: A large farm requires specialised management of temperature, ventilation, nutrition, flock replacement and waste.

Market access: The applicant should establish reliable buyers for eggs or chicks before finalising the project.

Entrepreneurs should treat the official project cost and projected income as appraisal models, not guaranteed commercial returns.

FAQs

What farms are eligible?

The policy covers commercial layer farms of 10,000, 30,000 or 60,000 birds and broiler parent farms of 10,000 birds.

Is there a capital subsidy?

The principal financial incentive is interest reimbursement, not a general percentage-based capital subsidy.

How much interest is reimbursed?

Up to 7 per cent annually, or the bank’s lower applicable rate, for five years on the eligible bank loan.

How much promoter contribution is required?

The model financing structure requires 30 per cent margin money, with up to 70 per cent bank finance.

Is stamp duty exempt?

Yes. Full exemption is available on qualifying land purchased or leased for an approved unit, subject to certification and project conditions.

Is electricity free?

No. Only electricity duty is fully rebated for ten years. Other electricity charges remain payable.

Which department administers the policy?

The Animal Husbandry Department is the nodal department.

Conclusion

The Uttar Pradesh Poultry Development Policy, 2022 is a focused bank-linked scheme for expanding commercial egg production and the domestic supply of day-old broiler chicks.

Its main benefit is reimbursement of up to 7 per cent interest for five years, supported by full stamp-duty exemption and a ten-year electricity-duty rebate. The policy targets Rs 1,500 crore of investment, daily egg-production capacity of 1.9 crore and annual capacity for 1.72 crore broiler chicks.

Its success depends on more than subsidised finance. Bankability, biosecurity, feed costs, veterinary management, working capital and market access will determine whether approved farms remain commercially sustainable. The most useful implementation indicators will be completed farms, operating capacity, interest actually reimbursed and verified reductions in dependence on supplies from other states.

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