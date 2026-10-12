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Noida to expand by 20,000 hectares under 'New Noida' development plan

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to develop New Noida over 20,000 hectares, targeting 500,000-600,000 jobs by 2030, with a focus on industrial growth and connectivity

NOIDA | Image: ANI

The Noida Authority plans to develop ‘New Noida’ over 20,000 hectares to attract industrial investment, expand infrastructure and create up to 600,000 jobs by 2030. | Image: ANI

Our Bureau Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

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The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to expand Noida in view of rising residential and industrial demand.
 
The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority has drawn up a major expansion plan under the name ‘New Noida’, with the aim of developing the region into a leading domestic and global investment destination. With industrial demand continuing to rise, the new area will be developed over around 20,000 hectares.
 
Alongside expanding world-class infrastructure and accelerating global investment, the authority has set a target of creating 500,000-600,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities by 2030.
 
Noida Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Krishna Karunesh said Noida, established in 1976 as an industrial township near Delhi, had emerged as one of north India’s major economic centres. Better infrastructure, strong connectivity and proximity to the national capital have helped attract investment in the manufacturing, information technology and commercial sectors.
 
 
He said the authority was preparing to develop ‘New Noida’ because land availability in the existing urban area had become limited. Land acquisition for the project is expected to begin soon in phases.

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The state government is also working on policy options to allow an additional floor area ratio (FAR) in existing Noida.
 
Karunesh said plans were also being prepared for three proposed Metro corridors to improve connectivity. These are proposed to connect the city with the multimodal transport hub at Bodaki, Botanical Garden and Gaur City via Char Murti.
 
Noida is already connected through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
 
According to Karunesh, around 120 projects involving investments of nearly ₹35,000 crore are expected to be grounded at the upcoming fifth ground-breaking ceremony (GBC). These include projects in data centres, electronics, commercial real estate, logistics and institutional development.
 
He said around 90 per cent of Noida’s existing area, spread over nearly 20,000 hectares and divided into 168 sectors, had already been developed.
 
Over the past three decades, around 9,500 industrial, 5,000 commercial and more than 250 institutional allotments have been made in the city. These activities have generated more than 1.2 million jobs over the past 30-35 years.
 
According to the CEO, Noida contributes around 10 per cent to Uttar Pradesh’s gross state domestic product. It accounts for around 60 per cent of the state’s electronics and information technology exports and nearly 80 per cent of apparel exports.
 
Companies such as Samsung, Dixon, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL, Microsoft, Wipro and Adobe have a presence in Noida. Data centre investments by Sify and AdaniConneX have also strengthened the technology ecosystem.
 
The authority is also promoting research and development in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and battery technology.
 
Karunesh said the expansion under New Noida was expected to create further opportunities for industrial growth, investment and employment in Uttar Pradesh. With improved connectivity and modern infrastructure, the initiative is also expected to strengthen the state’s position as a major manufacturing and technology hub.
 

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Topics : Yogi Adityanath noida Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Noida Authority

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 7:03 PM IST