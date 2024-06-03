UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 admit card expected to be out today; more details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the admit cards for UPSC prelims 2024 soon, with some reports even claiming that it may be released today, June 3, 2024.

Candidates who are expected to appear in the examination will soon be able to download the admit from the official website, upsc.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the commission will conduct the UPSC prelims 2024 examination on June 16. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on May 26 but was postponed due to general elections.

This year, the commission will fill the 1056 vacancies including 150 for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) and 40 vacancies reserved for people with benchmark disability category.

Following the preliminary exam, the mains exam is scheduled to commence from September 20 and will span over five days. This year, the commission has announced a total of 1,056 vacancies for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and 150 for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

UPSC Prelims Exam 2024: How to download the admit cards?

Here are the steps to download UPSC Prelims admit cards 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'What's New' section on the homepage.

Click on 'UPSC Prelims 2024 admit card' link

A new window will open after you enter the required login credentials and click on the submit button.

The UPSC Prelims 2024 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

You can also download your admit card for future reference.

When will the UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 be released?

The Commission has not revealed the date and timing to release UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024. The commission is expected to release the UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card today, June 3, 2024 (tentative).

UPSC Prelims Exam 2024: Details on admit cards

Here are the details mentioned in the admit card of UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 UPSC Prelims Exam 2024:

1. Name of the candidate

2. Father's name

3. Date of birth

4. Photograph

5. Signature

6. Address

7. Roll number

8. Registration number

9. Exam date

10. Exam time

11. Exam location

12. Exam day instructions

UPSC Prelims 2024: Exam pattern

The exam will have two objective-type examinations; General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II carrying 400 marks. Students will have two hours to complete the examination. The General Studies Paper II will be a qualifying paper; students must score at least 33 per cent marks. Paper 1 will have questions from Current Affairs, Science, Economics, Politics, History, and Geography, while paper II will include Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension.