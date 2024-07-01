IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Notification for 6128 vacancies out at ibps.in

The IBPS Clerk 2024 recruitment announcement was made by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) for 6,128 positions in the 2025-26 recruitment cycle. The institute has begun accepting registrations for IBPS Clerks for 2024 on its official website at ibps.in. By July 21, candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit an application for the preliminary test. The IBPS Clerk preliminary exams 2024 will be conducted in August, with the main tests scheduled for October. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IBPS Clerk 2024: Important Dates Online registration including edit or modification of application by candidates – 1 to 21 July

Payment of application fees or intimation charges (online)- 1 to 21 July

Pre-Examination Training (PET)- 12 to 18 August

Download of call letters for preliminary exam- August 2024

Preliminary exam- August 2024

Result of prelims exam- September 2024

Download of call letters for mains exam- September or October 2024

Mains exam- October 2024

Provisional allotment- April 2025.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

To be considered for the position of Clerk, applicants must be at least 20 years old and no older than 28 years as on July 1, 2024. In other words, the candidate must have been born between July 2, 1996 and July 1, 2004.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Under recent updates, select CRP – Clerks – XIV.

Step 3: Next, press the link to apply.

Step 4: Make an account and obtain login credentials.

Step 5: Log in and end the application form.

Step 6: Send the scanned documents and pay the amount due.

Step 7: Download the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 confirmation paper for further use.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Application fee

The applicants must pay the Rs 850 registration fee, which includes GST. The candidates from SC, ST, PWBD, ESM, and DESM categories need to pay Rs 175.

On the official website, candidates can look for job openings at participating banks in each state and UT. It's important for them to keep in mind that they can only apply for jobs in a single state or union territory.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Exam pattern

The English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability sections of the IBPS Prelims Exam for Clerk will be primarily objective. There will be 100 questions in the test, for 100 marks. The IBPS Mains Exam 2024 will be held in October and will be worth 200 marks in 160 minutes.