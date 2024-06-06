CG PET 2024: Admit card out at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; exam on June 13

The Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) 2024 admit card has been published online at cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG PEB). Qualified applicants can get the CG PET admit card 2024 by signing in using their registered mobile number and password. The board will hold the CG PET 2024 and the Pre-Pharmacy Test (PPHT 2024) exam on June 13.

Significant details, for example, the applicant's allotted examination centre, date, time, rules and more will be visible on the CG PET 2024 hall ticket.

While reaching the exam centre, the applicants will be expected to give their CG PET 2024 admit card alongside identity proof. If the applicants wont have their admit card, then at that point, they won't be permitted to attempt CG PET 2024.

CG PET 2024 Admit Card: How to download?

• Students can follow the given steps below to download the CG PET 2024 admit card.

• Go to the CG PET official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

• On the homepage, search for the “Admit Card” link.

• Fill the registration number and password to log in.

• CG PET admit card 2024 will display on the screen.

• Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

CG PET 2024 Admit Card: Document needed

Applicants must bring their CG PET 2024 admit card alongside original government-approved ID, for example, Aadhaar card, passport, voter id, Class 10 mark sheet, driving licence, PAN card, and so on.

If the student's photo on the admit card card is unsatisfactory, they must bring two coloured passport-sized photos (equivalent to the one on the admit card) to the exam centre.

CG PET 2024: Exam pattern

The CG PET 2024 will be divided into three segments, which are physics, chemistry and mathematics. Each segment will have 50 questions and 150 questions in total. The test will be conducted in offline mode for a time of 180 minutes.

According to the marking plan, students will find one mark for every right answer and no mark will be deducted for wrong responses.

What is the CG PET Exam?

CPEB arranges the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) every year to assist students with getting into undergrad engineering courses in the state. CG PET is a test held in pen and paper mode. The students who have cleared JEE Main will likewise be considered for the state govt colleges.

Approximately 15,000 students take CG PET yearly. Post examination, DTE Raipur handles the counselling procedure to direct students into their selected engineering programs.