Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025: Registration begins for CUET UG

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025: Registration begins for CUET UG

The registration for the undergraduate admission in the University of Allahabad through CUET UG 2025 has started on the official website at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date is July 26

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The University of Allahabad has officially begun the registration process for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025–26 through CUET UG 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply online via the official portal: alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register is July 26, 2025.
 
CUET UG 2025 applicants must register and update their profiles by July 26, 2025, to be considered for Allahabad University UG admissions. The official announcement states that there will be two stages to the registration process, i.e., phase 1 will involve updating your profile and registering, and phase 2 will involve choosing a program and paying the fee. 
 

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Phase 1 documents

Before registering and updating their profiles in phase one, candidates must confirm that they meet the university's eligibility requirements and possess the following paperwork:
 
CUET UG 2025 admit card and marksheet
Class 10 marks sheet cum certificate, or marks sheet and certificate

Class 12 marks sheet cum certificate, or marks sheet and certificate
Photograph and the signature in .jpg or .jpeg format
Recent caste certificate in the central government format (for EWS, OBC, SC and ST candidates) with certificate numbers and certificate issuance dates. 

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1. The students have to go to the official website at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in to complete the registration process.
Step 2. On the homepage, you have to choose the "New registration" option that appears.
Step 3. A new window will be displayed on the screen where students have to fil in the necessary information in the designated field.
Step 4. The students have to fill in the number and OTP that you get in the mail.
Step 5. Keep the password and ID handy for the later admission process.
Step 6. Complete the AU application form and pay the online application fee.
Step 7. The application form can be downloaded for later reference.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Fees 

Candidates must choose their desired course or programs online through the portal and pay the fee, which is ₹300 for unreserved, OBC, and EWS candidates and ₹150 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, for each course or program chosen during the second phase of Allahabad University UG admission 2025, which also includes program selection and fee payment. 
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

