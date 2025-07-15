TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result out at tgpolycet.nic.in, know more

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The DTE Telangana has declared the POLYCET counselling round 1 seat allotment result on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in, through candidate login. TS POLYCET was conducted on May 13, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

The Phase 1 seat allocation results for the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling have been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana. On the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in, candidates who enrolled for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) can now view their allocation status.
 
The results were first anticipated on July 4, 2025, but were only made public today, causing a little delay in the announcement. For diploma candidates hoping to get admission to Telangana's several polytechnic colleges, the seat allocation process is an essential step. The results of the TS POLYCET exam conducted on May 13, 2025, were revealed on May 24.
 

TS POLYCET 2025: Important dates (Revised)

Release of provisional allotment (First Phase) - 15-Jul-2025
Fee payment and self-reporting through the website (Final Phase) - From 15-Jul-2025 to 18-Jul-2025
Registration, fee payment, slot booking for document verification- 23-Jul-2025

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase- 24-Jul-2025
Exercising options- From 24-Jul-2025 to 25-Jul-2025
Freezing of options- 25-Jul-2025
Provisional allotment- 28-Jul-2025
Payment of fee and self-reporting- From 28-Jul-2025 to 29-Jul-2025
Reporting at the allotted college- From 28-Jul-2025 to 30-Jul-2025.

TS POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website of TS POLYCET at tgpolycet.nic.in
Press on the 'Candidate Login' tab.
Candidates will have to give their Login ID number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.
Press on ‘Sign In’.
The seat allotment result will be showcased on the screen.

TS POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Documents Required for Physical Reporting

TS POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket
TS POLYCET Rank Card
Category Certificate (if applicable)
Aadhaar Card
Provisional Allotment Letter
Tuition Fee Payment Receipt
SSC or Equivalent Marks Memo.

TS POLYCET seat allotment 2025: What's Next?

Finish online fee payment and self-reporting by July 18.
Report physically to the allotted institutes with all documents.
Wait for further instructions on orientation and class commencement.
Candidates eligible for Phase 2 counselling must wait later updates.

What is TS POLYCET?

To fill seats in diploma programs offered by SBTET in Government, Government-Aided, Private Unaided Polytechnics, and Polytechnics run in currently operating Private Unaided Engineering Colleges in Telangana State. 
 
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Hyderabad, administers the TS POLYCET entrance exam at the state level. Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is the full name of the exam. Only through an online counselling process run by SBTET itself are admissions determined by POLYCET rank.
 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

