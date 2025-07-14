OUAT UG result 2025 out soon at ouat.ac.in today; percentile score and more

According to the announcement posted on the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) website, the OUAT 2025 result will be released today, July 14, 2025. When the link is released, the OUAT applicants can visit the official website to view the OUAT UG scores in percentiles.
To obtain the download link for the OUAT scorecard, which will be made available in percentiles for the UG admission exam, candidates will have to visit the official website. Those who took the exam can use their login information, including their application number and password, to view their percentile results once out.
OUAT 2025: Important Dates
Entrance Exam Scorecard (Percentile) - July 14, 2025
Declaration of OUAT Rank- July 18, 2025 (Revised)
Declaration of Intimation-cum-Rank Card- July 24, 2025 (Revised)
Agro-Polytechnic Diploma Counselling- July 2025
UG Course Counselling- August 4 to August 13, 2025
Admission for Govt. Sponsored Candidates- August 14, 2025
Start of Classes- August 18, 2025.
OUAT UG Result 2025: How to check?
Step 1. Go to the official website at ouat.ac.in
Step 2. Press on the “OUAT UG Result 2025” link on the homepage.
Step 3. Fill in your Application Number and Password.
Step 4. Submit the details to check your percentile score.
Step 5. Download and save the OUAT Scorecard 2025 for later reference.
OUAT Result 2025: What’s next?
All of the chosen candidates will receive a detailed rank list and a counselling schedule from the OUAT University in response to their OUAT percentile scores. This makes it easier for chosen students to determine their eligibility and choose their desired courses.
The proposed date for the Agro-Polytechnic Diploma counselling is July 2025. The precise dates are expected to be announced on OUAT's official website. It is recommended that candidates frequently check the official website for information on counselling dates and updates on document verification.