AP Inter Results 2024 out: BIEAP announced results at bie.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP), Guntur announced the intermediate public examination (IPE) first and second year results today at 11 am. The students can view their IPE results at the official site at bie.ap.gov.in and results bieap.gov.in.

This year, the IPE tests were held from March 1 to April 19 for the first year, and the second-year intermediate tests were conducted from March 2 till April 20. Besides, almost 10 lakh applicants took part in the IPE 2024 tests.

Students should take note that the scorecard given is provisional and they are needed to collect the original mark sheet from their school officials later.

AP Inter Results 2024: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Reach to “Results” tab on home page

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit and download your scorecard for later use.

BIEAP Inter Results 2024: How to check at phone

Step 1: On your mobile, open a browser on your mobile

Step 2: In the address bar, type the official website

Step 3: Homepage will display on your screen

Step 4: Search the link ‘click here for results’, press

Step 5: You will be routed to a new page

Step 6: In the provided fields fill in the needed details

Step 7: Press on submit

Step 8: Your result will be showcased on the screen.

AP Inter Results: Recounting/Re-verification

The deadline for the Recounting/Re-verification fee submission is April 18. Every student who wishes to apply for recounting or re-check of their test papers should pay their fees by April 18 to benefit from these services.

The schedule for the Improvement/Backlog Exam is May 24- June 1. Tests for improvement or getting free from backlogs are planned to be held between May 24 and June 1.

AP Inter Results: Marks

Students scoring 91 to 100 marks will acquire A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks will have A2 grade. B1 will be granted to students who score 71 to 80 marks and B2 to the students who score 61 to 70 marks. Students who score 51 to 60 marks will be given a C1 grade and C2 to the people who score 41 to 50 marks.