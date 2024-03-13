Champions League today's match: Atletico vs Inter time, streaming details

League leaders of the Serie A and by quite a handsome margin, Inter Milan would be looking to make it the second straight final of the Uefa Champions League and go one better this time around. Inter who lost in the final of the UC 2022-23 against Manchester City will travel to Madrid to take on Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their Round of 16 fixture on Thursday, March 14 at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid.

Atletico who have been three-time finalists in the pinnacle of European club competition, would look to break through the Round of 16 barrier. They are trailing 0-1 on aggregate and can do well to win by a margin of two goals, in which case they would go past the side from Italy.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan head-to-head

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan haven’t played too much together and as a result, there have been only three encounters between the two clubs from Spain and Italy respectively. In those three matches, Atletico Madrid won only one while Inter Milan won two matches including the first leg of this round.

Matches Played: 3

Atletico Madrid wins: 1

Inter Milan wins: 2

Draws: 0

Uefa Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan, who is a finalist from last season, league leader of the Serie A and hasn’t dropped a game in the last 15 matches, would be hands down favourites to claim the win. Atletico’s recent form has been dwindling, to say the least. They have won only three out of their last 10 matches and lost five.

Who is the defending champion of the Uefa Champions League

Manchester City of England are the defending champion of the Uefa Champions League.

What could be the probable starting lineups of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan?

Atletico Madrid's probable starting lineup

Jan Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savic, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Samuel Lino, Saul Niguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Memphis Depay, Alvaro Morata

Formation: 5-3-2

Inter Milan’s probable starting lineup

Yann Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicol0 Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Formation: 3-5-2

Uefa Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Uefa Champions League Round of 16 match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan match in the Uefa Champions League Round of 16 will take place on March 14, 2024 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan game in the Uefa Champions League?

Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid will host the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan game today.

What is the live match timing of the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan game in the Uefa Champions League, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan live match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Uefa Champions League 2024 in India?

The live telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan in India will be available on Sony Sports Network’s HD/SD channels.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Uefa Champions League 2024 be live-streamed in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Uefa Champions League 2024 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.